In his own words “time is running out” and that is why the 2019-20 season will be the last for Deerfield head boys basketball coach Dave Borgrud.
“I gave a lot to the school and I love this school,” said the 1975 DHS graduate. “I think I’m leaving the program in good shape and it’s just a good time for me to leave.”
Through last Thursday, Borgurd had a career record of 238-111 in 14-plus seasons, including a 175-36 mark in the Trailways South Conference. Under Borgrud the program has never finished below fourth (that was in his very first season, they’ve been third or higher the rest of his years) and claimed five conference titles.
The zenith of Borgrud’s coaching career occurred in 2017-18 when he guided the Demons to the the program’s first-ever berth in the WIAA State Tournament. Although they lost 56-46 to Chippewas McDonell Catholic Central in the Division 5 semifinals, the 23 wins were the most in a single season in program history.
“I talked to my family before the season started and I told them this was going to be it. They said, ‘just wait, maybe you’ll change your mind.’ I did that and I decided I just want to spend more time with them,” said Borgrud.
Borgrud noted that he would like to visit his son Trey, a former three-sport standout at DHS, who now is Assistant Director of Event Operations at Kansas State University.
“When (Trey) was 5 we really didn’t have a program, so I started traveling leagues and got the kids going as early as kindergarten,” he said.
Borgrud started the youth basketball program in 1994 and coached middle school basketball for nine years.
“I’d like to take my wife on a long weekend somewhere warm during the winter and I can’t do that when I’m coaching basketball,” said Borgrud.
