The Deerfield High School girls basketball team ran its winning streak to three games following a pair of Trailways South Conference victories.
DEERFIELD 51
WILLIAMS BAY 36
Moli Haak and Breanna Ezzell combined for 28 points as Deerfield won in Trailways South play on Friday.
“It’s a long trip and they stayed focused right out of the gate and they got the win,” said Demons head coach Don Schindler. “We were able to knock some shots down early and then made them play into our man-to-man. It was a good win on the road.”
The Demons built a comfortable 13-point halftime advantage and never looked back.
Grace Brattlie added six points, all coming from 3-point range, while Steffi Siewert, Hailey Eickhoff and Julia Fischer all contributed five points in the win.
Margaret Higgins and Annika Pfeil led Williams Bay with eight points each.
DEERFIELD 53
WILLIAMS BAY 25
Deerfield (4-3 overall, 3-0 TSC) jumped out to a 23-7 halftime lead and never looked back Monday at home.
Haak registered a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Brattlie also reached double figures with 12 points on a trio of long-range shots.
“It’s a matter of time,” said Schindler of his young players’ progression. “We know that there’s going to be moments where we’re going to have some struggles, but they’re a pretty resilient group of young ladies; it’s a talented group.
UP NEXT
Deerfield hosts Johnson Creek this Friday. The Trailways South Conference tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 51, WILLIAMS BAY 36
Deerfield 28 23 — 51
Williams Bay 15 21 — 36
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Haak 5-4-16, Ezzell 4-3-12, Brattlie 2-0-6, Siewert 2-1-5, Eickhoff 1-2-5, Fischer 2-1-5, Ruchs 1-0-2. Totals — 17 11-24 51.
Williams Bay — Higgins 4-0-8, Pfeil 2-4-8, Nolan 3-1-7, Rabenhorst 1-4-6, Olson 2-0-4, Hoover 1-0-2. Totals — 13 10-20 36.
3-point goals — D 6 (Brattlie 2, Haak 2, Eickhoff 1, Ezzell 1), WB 0. Total fouls — D 16, WB 19. Fouled out — Nolan.
DEERFIELD 53
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 25
Country Day 7 18 — 25
Deerfield 23 30 — 53
Madison Country Day — No stats available.
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Winger 3-0-7, Eickhoff 1-2-4, Ezzell 1-0-2, Siewert 1-0-2, Brattlie 4-1-12, Haak 7-2-18, Fischer 1-0-2, Mack 1-0-2, Rucks 2-0-4 Totals — 21 12-14 53.
3-point goals — D 6 (Brattlie 3, Haak 2, Winger 1).
