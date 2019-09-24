The Deerfield volleyball team ran into a tough Belleville team last Thursday and suffered a 3-0 non-conference road decision.
The Wildcats dealt the Demons a 24-26, 18-25, 14-25 defeat.
“We struggled against Belleville. They had the momentum and we struggled making plays to turn it,” said Demons head coach Jessie Backes.
Olivia Tatlock had a good all-around night. The senior setter led the team with 11 assists while sharing digs honors with junior libero Maria Higgins with nine.
Senior outside hitters Taylor Wild and Amber Ott each had four kills, while Higgins served three aces and junior middle hitter Ashley Ballmoos made two blocks to lead the way.
Edgerton Tourney
Deerfield participated in the Edgerton Tournament and finished with a 1-6 record.
The Demons’ lone win came against Cling, a hard-fought 25-20, 19-25, 16-14 decision.
“This is a hard tournament for us where we play against some big schools. I was proud of how we competed with the bigger schools, especially in the afternoon. The morning was not so good for us. We need to work on starting out strong during tournaments,” said Backes.
Deerfield dropped their other decisions to Edgerton (25-17, 16-25, 7-15), Brodhead (18-25, 13-25), Janesville Craig (24-26, 11-25), Altoona (21-25, 17-25), Walworth Big Foot (21-25, 18-25) and champion Lakeside Lutheran (7-25, 5-25).
Team leaders included Ott (17 kills), Ballmoos (15 blocks), Higgins (31 digs) and Higgins, Tatlock and junior Dani Ament all served up six aces throughout the day.
Ballmoos added 14 kills.
