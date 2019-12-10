Cal Fisher is showing he has the ability to create when he has the basketball. On Monday against visiting Waterloo, Fisher turned that ability into opportunity.
The 5-foot-10 freshman point guard went 18-for-23 at the free throw line leading the Deerfield High School boys basketball team to a 71-54 non-conference home win over the Pirates.
“He had a really nice game,” Borgrud said of Fisher. “He did a really nice job of getting to the basket, he had a really nice game,” said Deerfield head coach Dave Borgrud of Fisher.
Fisher’s night was only part of a big free throw night for the Demons (2-1), who made 22-of-31 shots at the charity stripe.
“That’s a perfect night,” Borgrud said. “We’re being strong with the ball and attacking the goal more aggressively; some of the (fouls) were in the perimeter, but a lot of them were in the paint.”
Waterloo (1-3) led three quarters of the first half until Deerfield went on game-changing 9-0 run, fueled by a junior Reily Bonjour 3-pointer, to take a 23-16 advantage with just under five minutes remaining in the first half.
“We started out so sloppy, I think we missed four or five layups and we missed our first two free throws and I was starting to worry about our focus,” said Borgrud. “We got it (our focus) back and we started to play well, plus our defense got a little bit better.”
An Elisha Strnad layup were the Pirates’ first points since the 8:33 mark.
The taller and longer Demons’ lead grew to 30-19 as Fisher made 5-of-6 free throws, leading to a 30-23 halftime advantage.
The Pirates closed to within eight early in the second half, but a three-point play by Fisher moved the lead back to double digits and as the Pirates never threatened again.
Fisher scored a game and career-high 24 points. Senior Tyler Haak also reached double figures with 10 before fouling out, while junior Makhai Navarro and sophomore Dayton Lasak chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
Senior Chase Bostwick paced the Pirates with 20 points while senior E.J. Jiles contributed 13.
(Tuesday, Dec. 3)
BELLEVILLE 57
DEERFIELD 52
A second-half comeback fell short as Deerfield suffered its first loss of the season to the host Wildcats.
The Demons fell behind 36-27 at halftime, but rallied in the second half before falling five points short.
Haak was the lone Demon to reach double digits with 17, while sophomore Collin Klade added eight and both Fisher scored seven.
Belleville’s Royce Clark led all scorers with 24.
UP NEXT
Monday’s game was one of three on the Demons’ schedule this week as they opened Trailways South Conference play Tuesday at Williams Bay, then play on the road in Orfordville (Parkview) on Friday.
“Some picked (Williams Bay) to win it all and for some reason it’s really tough to win down there, and I know Parkview lost a lot to graduation but we can’t take anyone lightly,” Borgrud said “It’ll be nice to get our two big road trips out of the way.”
Both Trailways South games tip off at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 71, WATERLOO 54
Waterloo 23 31 — 54
Deerfield 30 41 — 71
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Hager 1-1-3 Huebner 2-1-6, Tschanz 1-0-2, Wolff 1-1-3, Bostwick 7-4-20, Jiles 5-4-13, Strnad 1-0-2, Filter 0-2-2. Totals — 18 22-18 54.
Deerfield — Navarro 3-1-8, Doyle 1-0-2, Mathwig 1-0-2, Fisher 3-18-24, Klade 3-0-6, Haak 4-1-10, Nehring 2-0-5, Lasack 4-1-7, Bonjour 2-0-5, Gjermo 1-0-2. Totals — 24 22-31 71.
3-point goals — W 3 (Bostwick 2, Huebner 1), D 4 (Haak 1, Nehring 1, Lasack 1, Bonjour 1). Total fouls — W 20, D 17. Fouled out — Haak.
BELLEVILLE 57, DEERFIELD 52
Deerfield 27 25 — 52
Belleville 36 21 — 57
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Navarro 2-0-6, Doyle 0-1-1, Mathweg 1-0-2, Fisher 2-2-7, Klade 3-2-8, Haak 7-2-17, Nehring 1-0-3, Lasack 3-0-6, Bonjour 0-2-2. Totals — 19 9-19 52.
Belleville — C. Syse 3-0-8, T. Syse 3-3-9, Boyum 1-0-2, K. Fahey 2-0-6, S. Fahey 1-0-3, Duerst 2-1-5, Clark 9-4-24. Totals — 21 8-14 57.
3-point goals — D 5 (Navarro 2, Fisher 1, Haak 1, Nehring 1), B 7 (C. Syse 2, K. Fahey 2, Clark 2, S. Fahey 1). Total fouls — D 20, B 19.
