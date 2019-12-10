1-0.
That’s the approach of the Deerfield High School girls basketball going into each and every game this season. Ironically, that’s the Lady Demons’ record in Trailways South Conference play following Friday’s 47-27 win over visiting Orfordville Parkview.
“It was our first conference win and we’re very excited about that,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler. “We came out a little sluggish in the beginning but were able to put together a run late in the first half to stetch it out. Then we threw a little press at them early in the second half and were able to convert some of those (turnovers) which gave us a pretty good cushion.”
Freshman guard Grace Brattlie led a trio of players in double figures with 14, including a pair of 3-point baskets, while fellow freshman guard Steffi Siewert added 12.
“Grace hit some long ones early and Steffi does a really good job on the floor keeping the offense running,” Schindler said.
Parkview played the game without reigning co-Trailways South Player of the Year Taylor Burrell, who sat out with a concussion.
“I still think we would have fared well against them, but certainly that was a factor,” Schindler added.
Freshman Moli Haak had a terrific all-around night. The 5-foot-7 forward not only score 11 points, but added team-highs in rebounds (6) and steals (3).
“Moli is a real versatile player, she’s good enough outside handling the basketball and she can shoot it, yet has the height to post up; we have to make sure to always keep her involved,” said Schindler of Haak. “She was able to get some easy points early in the second half to spark us.”
(Thursday, Dec. 5)
BELLEVILLE 47
DEERFIELD 24
Belleville’s 1-2 punch of Erin Kittleson and Ava Foley proved to be too much for the young Demons to handle in a non-conference loss last Thursday.
Kittleson and Foley combined to outscore the Demons — scoring 26 of the Wildcats’ 47 points — en route to the 23-point victory.
Freshman guard Breanna Ezzell led Deerfield with eight points.
UP NEXT
Deerfield returns to the court Friday traveling to Williams Bay, before hosting Madison Country Day on Monday. Both TSC tipoffs are set for 7:15 p.m.
“Two out of the three will be at home, it’ll set us up really nice if we can get three more wins in conference. But, we have to play them one at a time,” said Schindler.
DEERFIELD 47
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 27
Parkview 17 10 — 27
Deerfield 25 22 — 47
Parkview (fg-ft-pts) — C. Burrell 0-1-1, Kopp 1-1-3, Meyers 2-0-4, Ballmer 1-0-2, Olin 2-4-8, Saglie 3-3-9. Totals — 9 9-23 27.
Deerfield — Winger 1-0-2, Ezzell 2-0-4 Siewert 6-0-12, Brattlie 4-4-14 Haak 4-3-11, Fischer 1-0-2 Rock 1-0-2. Totals — 18 7-15 47.
3-point goals — OP None, D 2 (Brattlie). Total fouls — OP 15, D 24.
BELLEVILLE 47, DEERFIELD 24
Deerfield 17 7 — 24
Belleville 22 25 — x
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Winger 1-0-2, Eikhoff 0-1-1, Rodriguez 1-1-3, Ezzell 4-0-8, Siewert 1-0-2, Brattlie 2-0-5, Haak 0-3-3. Totals — 7 5-8 24.
Belleville — Shrader 3-0-6, Grefsheim 2-0-4, Kittleson 5-0-16, Stampfl 2-1-5, Foley 5-2-12, Caskey 1-0-2, Smith 0-2-2. Totals — 18 5-11 47.
3-point goals — D 1 (Brattlie), B 2 (Kittleson 2). Total fouls — D 15, B 10.
