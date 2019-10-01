SHAWANO — Victory!
That’s the battle cry of the Deerfield football team following Saturday’s 34-14 non-conference win over Menominee Indian.
Despite falling behind 14-0, the Demons (1-5) rallied back to earn the program’s first win since a 54-14 Week 6 decision over Beaver Dam Wayland Academy last season. It ended an eight-game losing skid.
“I'm really proud of our guys,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “This game was huge in the fact that they saw that they could get down and it didn't mean that the game was over. Their effort never waned the entire year, even when we ran into some rough spots, so I'm so thrilled that they finally get some scoreboard validation for their work.”
The win was big for the DHS coaching staff as well.
“It was a big exhale for our staff, no question,” continued Sweger. “I'm lucky to be surrounded by great guys who work so hard on positive relationships with our kids off the field and trying to put them in the right spots on the field. Coach Flack and Coach Clift's defense was just lights out from the adjustments they made in the first half.”
Freshman quarterback Cal Fisher led the comeback, throwing touchdown passes of 15 yards to Tyler Haak and 5 and 39 yards to Reily Bonjour. Fisher was an efficient 6-of-8 while throwing for a career-high 203 yards. He finished with three touchdown passes.
“Cal played fantastic, he really did,” Sweger said. “For a freshman, he has the demeanor of a four-year starter … The sky really is the limit for what he is capable of as a quarterback.”
The Demons also had big nights from Haak and Bene Lemke. Haak, began the year as the starting quarterback but has since moved to wingback, rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries while catching two passes for 90 yards.
“Tyler just wants to win and has no qualms about what his role is to get that done. It makes us tougher to prepare for, no question, and allows us to get Tyler the ball in different ways. He is a threat to run and throw at the QB spot and when we move him to the slot he is dangerous as a wide receiver and running the jet sweep. He commands attention wherever he lines up and has allowed us to open up the playbook,” said Sweger.
Lemke finished with 111 yards on 17 carries while scoring the game’s final touchdown from 8 yards out.
“I'm so dang proud of Bene,” said Sweger. “Our motto here in Deerfield is "You Before Me" and Bene lives it.”
CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT
The Demons return to Trailways Small Conference play Friday hosting Fall River/Rio in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The night will feature the 4th annual cancer awareness game.
“This year we are partnering with the Susan G Komen foundation - Wisconsin Branch to raise funds and awareness for Breast Cancer,” said Sweger.
DEERFIELD 34
MENOMINEE INDIAN 14
Deerfield 0 14 14 6 — 34
Menominee Indian 8 6 0 0 — 14
MI — Waupoose, 21 pass from T. Dixon (B. Dixon pass from T. Dixon).
MI — Fish, 9 pass from T. Dixon (conversion failed).
DEER — Haak, 15 pass from Fisher (run failed).
DEER — Bonjour, 5 pass from Fisher (Fisher run).
DEER — Haak, 1 run (run failed).
DEER — Bonjour, 39 pass from Fisher (Haak run).
DEER — Lemke, 8 run (run failed).
First Downs — MI 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — D 37-209, MI 25-100. Passing Yards — D 203, MI 302. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — D 6-9-1, MI 20-29-0. Fumbles-lost — D 0-0, MI 0-0. Penalty Yards — MI 139.
