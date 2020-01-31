The Deerfield boys basketball team is glad it’s two games with Orfordvile Parkview are in the rear-view mirror, and happy to have survived both Trailways South Conference meetings.
Last Thursday’s 75-65 home win not only gave the Demons the regular-season series sweep, it kept them within two games of league-leading Palmyra-Eagle. It was also the team’s fourth win in a row.
“We knew that they were going to be that way,” said Deerfield head coach Dave Borgrud of the Vikings. “They’re in our regional and we’re now 2-0 against them, so it will help us in the seeding.”
Senior Tyler Haak poured in a game-high 27 points while freshman Cal Fisher complemented him with 24 as Deerfield moved above the .500 mark (9-8) while improving to 6-2 in the Trailways South standings, as mentioned two games back of Palmyra-Eagle (8-0) a 59-36 winner over Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Thursday.
Deerfield led by as many as eight points in the second half, but on multiple possessions Parkview cut that advantage to as little as four points. But down the stretch the Demons relied on one key statistic: “We made our free throws,” said Borgrud. “That’s huge.”
The Demons made 11-of-12 free throws in the final 5 minutes, 43 seconds. Fisher was 4-of-4, but it was the prolific free throw shooting of junior guard Mikhai Navarro who connected on 5-of-6 in the final 1:04.
Fisher scored 13 of his 24 points in the second half and during one stretch accounted for nine of the Demons’ 11. His 3-pointer with 3:39 remaining gave DHS a 61-55 advantage.
“He has a couple freshmen moments when he tries to go 1-on-4, but I guess you have to take the good with the bad,” Borgrud said of the first-year player. “He’ll grow out of that.”
Fisher finished with a team-high seven assists while adding nine rebounds and two steals.
The Vikings (7-9, 4-4) were led by the junior duo of Tyler Oswald and Connor Simonson. Oswald scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the first half, while Simonson totaled 13 of his 19 in the second half.
“We knew Oswald and Simonson were going to shoot the majority of their shots and score the majority of their points, but the second half we stepped it up a little better (on them) defensively,” Borgrud said.
Haak was equally effective in both halves. The senior slasher scored 12 in the first half helping the Demons build a 33-28 halftime advantage, before scoring 15 in the second half to finish as the game’s leading scorer. He also had eight rebounds.
Junior Collin Klade led Deerfield with 10 rebounds while adding eight points.
HAAK SCORES 1,000TH
Haak scored his 1,000th career point during the Jan. 28 win over Wayland Academy.
Through Jan. 30 Haak has 1,029 career points.
DEERFIELD 88
WAYLAND ACADEMY 58
Haak scored a season-high 30 points on his memorable night to lead the Demons to a non-conference home win.
Haak connected on 12-of-24 shots including 3-of-7 from 3-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
Fisher recorded a double-double scoring 22 points while adding team-highs in rebounds (12) and assists (5).
Klade scored 12 and added eight rebounds, while junior Clayton Mathwic scored nine points.
UP NEXT
Deerfield will be on the road both Friday at Madison Country Day (7:15 p.m.) and Monday at New Glarus (7:30 p.m.).
DEERFIELD 75, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 65
Parkview 28 37 — 65
Deerfield 33 42 — 75
Parkview (fg ft-fta pts) — Useth 2 1-2 5, Barlass 4 0-0 10, Oswald 10 0-0 22, Simonson 6 6-6 19, Kundert 1 3-6 5, Crane 1 0-0 2, Klitzman 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 10-14 65.
Deerfield — Navarro 2 2-2 6, Mathwig 2 0-0 4, Fisher 7 9-10 24, Klade 2 4-4 8, Nehring 1 3-4 6. Totals — 27 19-24 75.
3-point goals — OP 5 (Barlass 2, Oswald 2, Simonson 1), D 2 (Fisher 1, Nehring 1). Total fouls — OP 19, D 15. Fouled out — Klade.
DEERFIELD 88
WAYLAND ACADEMY 58
Wayland Academy 35 23 — 58
Deerfield 45 43 — 88
Wayland Academy (fg ft-fta pts) — Vaquijar 7 0-1 16, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, C. Eubanks 2 2-2 6, I. Eubanks 3 3-4 9, Lama 0 2-2 2, Saliu 2 1-1 6, Kocer 7 1-4 15, Sule 1 0-0 2. Totals — 23 9-14 58.
Deerfield — Navarro 2 0-0 4, Mathwig 3 3-4 9, Fisher 8 6-9 22, Klade 4 4-6 12, Haak 12 3-7 30, Nehring 3 0-1 7, Bonjour 1 0-1 2, Lees 1 0-0 2. Totals — 34 16-28 88.
3-point goals — WA 3 (Vaquilar 2, Saliu 1), D 4 (Haak 3, Nehring 1). Total fouls — WA 19, D 15.
