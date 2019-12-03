The Deerfield High School girls basketball team rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to earn its first win of the season, a 48-38 non-conference home win over Cambria-Friesland on Monday, Nov. 25.
The Demons trailed 19-12 before rallying back, outscoring the Hilltoppers 36-19 in the second half to produce their first victory of the 2019-20 season.
Freshman guard Grace Brattlie poured in 17 points to lead all scorers, while fellow freshmen Steffi Siewert and Moli Haak each added six and freshman Jayden Winger and junior Hailey Eickhoff had five apiece to lead the Lady Demon attack.
(Tuesday, Nov. 26)
LAKE MILLS 60
DEERFIELD 22
The visiting L-Cats built an insurmountable 34-9 halftime advantage as Deerfield couldn’t recover this time.
Lake Mills held the Demons without a double-digit scorer, with sophomore Morgan Mack leading the way with six while Siewert and Ezzell chipped in five.
Hannah Lamke (15), Kayla Will (14) and Julianna Wagner (10) all recorded double-digit nights for the L-Cats.
DEERFIELD 48
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 38
Cambria-Friesland 19 19 — 38
Deerfield 12 36 — 48
Cambria-Friesland (fg-ft-pts) — Olson 0-4-4, Johnson 5-3-13, Raley 2-0-4, Jones 5-3-13, Smit 0-2-2, Drews 1-0-2. Totals — 13-12-38.
Deerfield — Winger 1-3-5, Eickhoff 2-1-5, Ezzell 2-0-4 Siewert 2-1-6, Brattlie 5-5-17, Haak 2-2-6, Fischer 1-1-3, Rucks 1-0-2. Totals — 16-15-48.
3-point goals — CF 0; D 3 (Brattlie 2, Siewert 1). Total fouls — CF 22; D 0. FTM — CF 15; D 12. Fouled out — None.
LAKE MILLS 60, DEERFIELD 22
Lake Mills 34 26 — 60
Deerfield 9 13 — 22
Lake Mills (fg-ft-pts) — Roughen 2-2-6, Wagner 4-1-10, Pitta 3-3-9, Lamke 4-4-15, Mahone 1-0-2, Will 7-0-14, Wollin 2-0-4. Totals — 23-10-60.
Deerfield — Winger 1-0-2, Eickhoff 2-0-5, Ezzell 2-0-4, Siewert 0-5-5, Haak 1-1-3, Mack 2-2-6. Totals — 8-8-22.
3-point goals — LM 4 (Lamke 3 Wagner 1); D 1 (Eickhoff). Total fouls — LM 21; D 20. FTM — LM 13; D 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.