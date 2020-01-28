ORFORDVILLE — The second go-around with Orfordville Parkview was a bit more challenging for the Deerfield girls basketball team. After a 20-point decision over the Vikings in early December, the Demons had to hold on for a 51-44 road victory on Jan. 24.
“Once you’re at the top people are going to give you the best effort,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler. “Parkview came out hard right away and took a little lead on us, but we battled through that and knocked down some shots to get the lead at the half.
“Credit the girls for going into an environment that was kind of set up for us to stumble and they battled through it.”
Three big shots came from Grace Brattlie. The freshman shooting forward connected on a trio of 3-pointers, part of a team-leading 15-point night, helping the Demons take a 28-23 advantage into the locker room.
“Those were big,” Schindler said. “That gave us a little bit of a lead (at halftime) and we never relinquished it in the second half.”
The win kept Deerfield (10-5 overall) unbeaten in the Trailway South Conference. The Demons (7-0) hold a one-game lead over Palmyra-Eagle (6-1) and two games ahead of Williams Bay (5-2).
Brattlie and fellow freshman Steffi Siewert combined for 27 points to lead the Lady Demon attack. Siewert, the team’s point guard, scored 12.
“Steffi’s been playing really good basketball of late and she was instrumental in this win,” said Schindler.
Unlike the first meeting, a 47-27 Deerfield win, the Vikings had the services of 2019 Trailways South Player of the Year Taylor Burrell. The senior post scored 11.
Sophomore guard Jenna Olin made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead Parkview..
The Vikings struggled at the free throw line, making just 4-of-21 shots.
“Our goal is to win the conference so we just have to keep plugging along. It’s set up to do that, but we also know we’re going to get every team’s best effort,” Schindler said.
INJURIES
Deerfield will be without two players for an undetermined amount of time as freshman Julia Fischer (hand) and Morgan Mack (finger) are nursing injuries.
“Winning without them makes the win kind of cool because it showed we have a deep roster,” said Schindler. “We expect them back sometime in February.”
WILLIAMS BAY MAKE-UP
The Jan. 17 postponement with Williams Bay will be made up on Monday, Feb. 17. Tipoff in Deerfield is 7:15 p.m.
UP NEXT
The Demons will be on the road for their next three games beginning with a trip to Madison Country Day on Thursday. Deerfield also plays at Rio on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and at Johnson Creek on Thursday, Feb. 6.
“The schedule is what it is,” said Schindler.
All three games will tip off at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 51
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 44
Deerfield 28 23 — 51
Parkview 23 21 — 44
Deerfield (fg ftm-fta pts) — Winger 2 0-0 5, Eickhoff 3 0-1 7, Ezzell 3 0-0 6, Siewert 4 4-9 12, Brattlie 5 2-2 15, Haak 2 2-2 6. Totals — 19 8-14 51.
Parkview — C. Burrell 2 2-4 7, T. Burrell 5 1-5 11, Kloften 0 1-3 1, Olin 8 0-5 20, Saglie 2 0-2 5. Totals — 17 4-21 44.
3-point goals — D 5 (Brattlie 3, Winger 1, Eickhoff 1), OP 6 (Olin 4, C. Burrell 1, Saglie 1). Total fouls — D 17, OP 12.
