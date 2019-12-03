FALL RIVER — A balanced scoring attack led the Deerfield High School boys basketball team to a season-opening 61-32 non-conference road victory over Fall River on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
“Our kids really came out well on the defensive end, I really liked how we played defensively,” said Demons head coach Dave Borgrud. “We held Fall River in check as far as them taking shots. We just played with a lot of passion and we played really hard.”
The Demons (1-0) received double-digit performances from Clayton Mathweg Tyler Haak and Cal Fisher, while a total of nine players scored in the win.
“That always helps, having multiple kids that can score so opposing teams can’t focus on just one or two players,” said Borgrud. “Clayton Mathweg had a great first game, he hit a couple of 3s right away to loosen up their zone; Fall River started in a zone, but then went to a man-to-man after Clayton hit those shots.”
Fisher, a 5-foot-10 freshman, had a terrific debut adding team-highs in rebounds (7) and assists (7) while shooting 4-of-8 from the field.
“He had a nice first game,” Borgrud said of Fisher. “He’s just a freshman, I don’t want to put too much pressure on him right away, but if he can do that that would be a great contribution each night.”
Haak shared the rebound lead with Fisher, while senior guard Cole Nehring had a team-leading five steals. Sophomore Dayton Lasack also had seven rebounds.
“I’m not a big lover of the 3-point shot, but we got a lot of good shots and made the most of them when we shot them,” Borgrud said.
Deerfield out-rebounded the Pirates, 36-30.
UP NEXT
The Demons will play three games next week. On Monday they host Waterloo in non-conference action, Tuesday they travel to Williams Bay to begin Trailways South Conference play, then on Thursday they play at Orfordville Parkview in another Trailways South game.
All three games tip off at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 61
FALL RIVER 32
Deerfield 30 31 — 61
Fall River 9 23 — 32
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Navarro 1-1-3, Doyle 1-0-2, Mathweg 5-3-15, Fisher 4-1-10, Klade 3-0-6, Haak 5-3-13, Nehring 2-0-4, Lasack 1-0-2, Bonjour 2-2-6. Totals — 24-10-61.
Fall River — Bristol 3-0-6, Osterhaus 1-2-4, C. Blevins 2-1-5, Morton 4-2-10, Tavs 2-0-4, Neuman 1-1-3. Totals — 13-6-32.
3-point goals — D 3 (Mathweg 2, Fisher 1); FR 0. Total fouls — D 21; FR 17. FTM — D 5; FR 14. Fouled out — None.
