The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization will have a luncheon event on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at The Oaks in Cottage Grove.
Cards begin at 10 a.m., social hour at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon.
The cost is $18 for champagne chicken, roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Contact Chris Gardenier at (608) 423-3424 with any questions.
