If you ask the words “first place” sound pretty good to the Deerfield girls basketball team. That’s where the Lady Demons are following a 57-50 win at Palmyra-Eagle on Jan. 9, giving them sole possession of first place in the Trailways South Conference.
After building a 14-point halftime advantage the Demons (8-4 overall, 5-0 TSC) had to hold on for dear life after the Panthers (5-6, 4-1) made a comeback only to fall seven points short.
“We shot the ball really well, they dropped into a zone and made us shoot from the outside which I thought played into our plan,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler. “I’m proud of the kids for going on the road and battling against a first-place team, and certainly coming out of there with a victory.”
The win was Deerfield’s seventh in a row.
Steffi Siewert led Deerfield’s way. The 5-foot-5 freshman guard led the Demons with 17 points seven rebounds and five assists.
“She’s really good at passing and handling the ball — her assist-to-turnover ratio is only getting better from game-to-game — when she gets close to the basket she has a unique ability to get to the front of the rim, and when she’s finishing she’s really tough to handle because she’s actually looking to pass first. As her career goes on I think we’ll see a lot of that from her,” said Schindler. “
The Demons also got nine points and four steals from freshman forward Moli Haak, six points and five assists from sophomore guard Breanna Ezzell, and nine points from freshman guard Grace Brattlie, all coming from 3-point range.
The lead was as much as 19 points, but inaccurate free throw shooting aided P-E in its comeback.
“I tried substituting with about 4 minutes to go and we ran into some free throw issues,” Schindler said.
The Panthers were 10-of-19.
SHULLSBURG 60
DEERFIELD 35
State-ranked Shullsburg visited Deerfield High on Monday and showed why they are deserving of the No. 7 spot in the Associated Press Division 5 poll.
The Miners rolled to a 32-13 halftime lead, never allowing the Demons to get into the game.
“They’re a really good team,” said Schindler. “At halftime I asked if it was their speed and every one of them said, ‘No.’ It was just our poor shooting, so I was proud of them for that because that meant we could play with them for a while.”
Layla Alt scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Miners (11-2).
Junior forward Hailey Eickhoff led Deerfield with six.
UP NEXT
Deerfield plays both Friday and Saturday at home. On Friday, the Demons host Williams Bay in a 7:30 p.m. Trailways South start.
On Saturday, Cambridge will be in town for a 6 p.m. non-conference tipoff.
DEERFIELD 57
PALMYRA-EAGLE 50
Deerfield 30 27 — 57
Palmyra-Eagle 16 34 — 50
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Winger 2-0-5, Eickhoff 2-1-5, Ezzell 2-2-6, Siewert 6-5-17, Brattlie 3-0-9, Haak 4-1-9, Mack 1-0-2, Rucks 2-0-4. Totals — 22 9-28 57.
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 2-1-5, Czeshinski 7-4-19, Steinbach 2-1-6, Martens 1-0-2, Koutsky 7-0-14, Kysely 0-2-2, Nettesheim 0-2-2. Totals — 19 10-19 50.
3-point goals — D 4 (Brattlie 3, Winger 1), PE 2 (Martens 1, Czeshinski 1). Total fouls — D 19 PE 17. Fouled out — Haak; Fredrick, Steinbach.
SHULLSBURG 60
DEERFIELD 35
Shullsburg 32 28 — 60
Deerfield 13 22 — 35
Shullsburg (fg-ft-pts) — B. Strang 3-0-8, Russell 2-1-5, Wiegel 1-7-10, Klotz 1-5-7, Doyle 1-0-2, Spillane 0-2-2, Mick 1-0-2, Jerry 1-0-3, J. Strang 2-0-4 Alt 6-4-17. Totals — 18 19-28 60.
Deerfield — Winger 1-0-2, Eickhoff 3-0-6, Bush 1-0-3, Ezzell 2-0-4, Siewert 2-1-5, Brattlie 1-3-5, Haak 2-0-4, Fischer 2-0-4, Mack 1-0-2. Totals — 15 4-14 35.
3-point goals — S 5 (B. Strang 2, Wiegel 1, Jerry 1, Alt 1), D 1 (Bush 1). Total fouls — S 13, D n/a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.