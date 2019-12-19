At the end of the day Deerfield High School head boys basketball coach Dave Borgrud was pleased his team was able to go 1-1 in its Trailways South Conference opening road trip.
“One win is better than going 0-and-2,” he said.
The Demons (3-2 overall) split decisions with Williams Bay, falling 74-71, and Orfordville Parkview, 65-60
DEERFIELD 65
PARKVIEW 60
Deerfield rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the host Vikings for their first TSC victory of the season on Friday, Dec. 13.
Senior Tyler Haak scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, while freshman Cal Fisher tallied 16 of his team-high 21 to rally the Demons over the final 18 minutes.
The Demons’ ability to get to the free throw line helped turn the game around, as the Vikings were whistled for 31 fouls leading to 44 free throw attempts. However, Deerfield made just 23.
“It’s great that we got there 44 times, but we have to convert on more than 23,” Borgrud said. “That was a little disappointing.”
Deerfield trailed 37-23 at the halftime break.
“We started so slow, it’s like we were walking in mud the entire first half,” said Borgrud. “We weren’t getting into our defensive spots and we were letting the shooters shoot — Parkview had eight 3s in the first half — they were getting the ball and set shooting because we didn’t make them put the ball on the ground. We talked about it at halftime and came out really invigorated and we showed them how we could play.”
The win came on the heels of Tuesday’s three-point defeat to Williams Bay in the TSC opener.
“We took the loss at Williams Bay really hard; we battled and it was a really physical game and I think we were a little beat up going into Friday’s game,” Borgrud said. “That could be that we were still stung by that in the first half of the Parkview game.
“We have to get over it faster than what we do.”
Tyler Oswald led Parkview with a game-high 23 points.
WILLIAMS BAY 74
DEERFIELD 71
Williams Bay’s 45-point second half allowed the Bulldogs to rally past Deerfield in the Trailways South opener on Dec. 10.
The Demons led 32-29 at the break, but were outscored 45-39 over the final 18 minutes.
“It got to 11 points and then we came back to get it to two or three (points) before we had some defensive breakdowns,” said Borgrud. “We battled the entire way.”
Haak’s game-high 24 points led Deerfield, while Dayton Lasack added 14 before fouling out.
The Demons made nine 3-pointers, including two each by Haak, Makhai Navarro, Cal Fisher and Cole Nehring.
Jaden Randall (22) and Ben Venteicher (19) led the Bulldogs’ way.
UP NEXT
Deerfield will play two non-conference games over the holiday break, hosting Random
Lake on Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m., while traveling to Hustisford on Dec. 28 for a 3:15 p.m. start.
“This week we’ll work on a lot of fundamentals, a lot of reviewing, and then the week of Christmas we’ll have a shoot-around and put in our game plan for both Random Lake and Hustisford,” said Borgrud.
WILLIAMS BAY 74, DEERFIELD 71
Deerfield 32 39 — 71
Williams Bay 29 45 — 74
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Navarro 3-3-9, Doyle 1-0-3, Mathwig 1-0-2, Fisher 2-2-8, Klade 1-1-3, Haak 8-6-24, Nehring 2-0-6, Lasack 6-2-14. Totals — 24 14-24 71.
Williams Bay — Randall 8-3-22, West 6-0-12, Norton 2-0-5, Monelli 2-2-6, Edington 3-3-9, Venteicher 7-5-19, Ruiz 0-1-1. Totals — 28 14-27 74.
3-point goals — D 9 (Navarro 2, Fisher 2, Haak 2, Nerhing 2, Doyle 1), WB 4 (Randall 3, Norton 1). Total fouls — D 19, WB 21. Fouled out — Lasack.
DEERFIELD 65
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 60
Deerfield 23 42 — 65
Parkview 37 23 — 60
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Navarro 2-3-8, Mathwig 1-1-4, Fisher 6-8-21, Klade 1-3-5, Haak 6-4-18, Nehring 2-0-5, Lasak 0-4-4. Totals — 18 23-44 65.
Parkview — Schwartzlow 1-2-4, Oswald 9-0-23, Simonson 5-2-15, A. Crane 2-0-6, Unseth 2-4-10, N. Crane 1-0-2. Totals — 20 8-12 60.
3-point goals — D 6 (Haak 2, Navarro 1, Mathwig 1, Fisher 1, Nehring 1), OP 12 (Oswald 5, Simonson 3, A. Crane 2, Unseth 2). Total fouls — D 16, OP 31. Fouled out — Unseth, Simonson, A. Crane, N. Crane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.