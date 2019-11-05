An organizational meeting and sign up for the 2019-20 Cambridge Youth Wrestling season will be held on Tuesday Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school lecture hall, room 115.
Cambridge Youth Wrestling is open for students in grades 4K through 8th.
This meeting will be for all parents and wrestlers. Please be on tome and plan to attend.
A fee of $60, due at the time of sign up will be collected for the USA wrestling card and a Cambridge Wrestling T-shirt.
Practice at High School Stage starts the week of Nov. 25.
Anyone having questions is asked to talk with Coach Cory Stenjem at (608) 220-6939, or email: cambridgeyouthwrestling@gmail.com.
