Coming off their WIAA State Tournament run the Deerfield High School boys basketball team knew it would be going through some growing pains in 2018-19. The Demons played to a 12-13 overall record, finishing third (7-5) in the Trailways South Conference, but in the meantime gained some much-needed experience.
That experience will hopefully play a key role in 2019-20.
Headlining the list of returning players is Tyler Haak. The 6-foot-3 guard returns as the team’s leading scorer after averaging 16.6 points per game and also grabbed 7.5 rebounds per night en route to earning second-team All-Trailways South honors.
“Tyler can score from in the paint or from the 3 (point range),” said Borgrud of Haak, who also had 28 steals and 13 blocks.
Also back is Clayton Mathweg, a 6-0 junior guard who scored 3.8 points per game.
“I’m looking for a big year from him,” Borgrud said of Mathweg.
Thrust into action will be freshman Cal Fisher. Fisher knows the pressure of being a young leader after being promoted to starting quarterback during the fall, and showed signs of big things in the first game of the season as he scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had seven assists.
“He had a nice first game,” Borgrud said of Fisher. “He’s just a freshman so I don’t want to put too much pressure on him right away, but if he can do that that would be a great contribution each night.”
Borgrud will go deep on his bench, stating he plans on playing up to 10 players each night.
“Dayton Lasack does a really nice job on the offensive boards, Colin Klade is a big sophomore (6-3) who didn’t play last year so he’s still working off the rust but I expect some things things from him mid-season, once he gets back in the groove, and Reily Bonjour will either start or come off the bench and is a very athletic kid,” Borgrud said. “Chris Doyle and Cole Nehring play really good and scrappy defense, and Makhai Navarro will play the point guard.”
Sean Gjermo, a 6-2 senior forward, will be one of the better rebounders on the team and in the Trailways Conference.
“He’s just got a real big body and has really improved from his sophomore year,” added Borgrud.
Deerfield finished third behind Palmyra-Eagle and Orfordville Parkview last season.
“Williams Bay, Palmyra (Eagle) and then us are probably the top three, but we’ll see at the end of the year how it all will shake out; as long as we play hard and play good, fundamental basketball we’ll be OK.
The Demons play their home opener on Monday, Dec. 9 against Waterloo at 7:15 p.m.
2019-2020 DEERFIELD
BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Tues., Nov. 26 Fall River, 7:30
Tues., Dec. 3 Belleville, 7:30
Mon., Dec. 9 WATERLOO, 7:15
Tues., Dec. 10 Williams Bay, 7:15
Fri., Dec. 13 Parkview, 7:15
Fri., Dec. 27 RANDOM LAKE, 7:15
Sat., Dec. 28 Hustisford, 3:15
Sat., Jan. 4 MARSHALL, 7:15
Tues., Jan. 7 MADISON COUNTRY DAY, 7:15
Thurs., Jan. 9 Lake Mills, 7:30
Fri., Jan. 10 JOHNSON CREEK, 7:15
Thurs., Jan. 16 Palmyra-Eagle, 7:15
Sat., Jan. 18 CAMBRIDGE, 7:30
Tues., Jan. 21 Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 7:15
Fri., Jan. 24 WILLIAMS BAY, 7:15
Tues., Jan. 28 WAYLAND ACADEMY, 7:15
Thurs., Jan. 30 PARKVIEW, 7:15
Fri., Feb. 7 Madison Country Day, 7:15
Mon., Feb. 10 New Glarus, 7:30
Thurs., Feb. 13 Johnson Creek, 7:15
Tues., Feb. 18 PALMYRA-EAGLE, 7:15
Fri., Feb. 21 ABUN. LIFE/ST. AMBROSE, 7:15
March 3, 6-7 WIAA Regionals
March 12 & 14 WIAA Sectionals
March 12-14 WIAA State Tournament
