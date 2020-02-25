Palmyra-Eagle not only ended Deerfield’s seven-game winning streak but also eliminated the Demons from the Trailways South Conference race with a conference-clinching win on Feb. 18.
Free-throw shooting proved to be the difference as the Panthers shot 83 percent at the free-throw line making 24-of-29. Casey Webber was a perfect 9-of-9, Cameron Joyner was 6-of-7 and Ryan Carpenter scored all six of his points at the stripe going 6-of-8.
The Demons were 11-of-20.
Many of those free throws came in the second half as P-E erased a 31-21 halftime deficit, outscoring the Demons 39-14 over the final 18 minutes.
“We just stopped going with what worked for us,” said Deerfield head coach Dave Borgrud. “The first half we were getting to the basket — we got to the free throw line 13 times — and got them in foul trouble. I’m not sure what happened; we settled for mid-range jumpers instead of trying to get to the basket — we only got to the free throw line five times in the second half — so that was the tale of the tape.”
Tyler Haak was the lone Demon to reach double digits with 14, while Cal Fisher added nine, Makhi Navarro scored eight and Collin Klade finished with seven.
Webber and Joyner each scored 14, Danny Hammond had 12 and Aiden Calderon finished with 11 to lead P-E (19-3, 12-0).
The loss was Deerfield’s first in exactly a month after falling 57-52 to Cambridge in non-conference play.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 60
DEERFIELD 45
Palmyra-Eagle 21 39 — 60
Deerfield 31 14 — 45
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta pts) — Wilde 1 0-0 3, Joyner 4 6-7 14, Hammond 6 0-0 12, Webber 2 9-9 14, Calderon 4 3-5 11, Carpenter 0 6-8 6. Totals — 17 24-29 60.
Deerfield — Navarro 2 3-4 8, Klade 2 3-6 7, Haak 6 0-2 14, Fisher 3 2-3 9, Nehring 1 0-0 2, Lasack 1 3-5 5. Totals — 15 11-20 45.
3-point goals — PE 2 (Wilde 1, Webber 1), D 4 (Haak 2, Navarro 1, Fisher 1). Total fouls — PE 18 D 21. Fouled out — Nehring, Lasack.
DEERFIELD 73
ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 42
Haak poured in 28 points, two shy of his season high, as Deerfield wrapped up the regular season with a 31-point win at home Feb. 21.
Haak, who went 11-of-18 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range, finished with a double-double adding 10 rebounds.
Senior Chris Doyle scored a career-high nine points in the victory, while Fisher and Klade added eight and seven points, respectively. Klade finished with a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Demons finished second in the Trailways South with a 9-3 record, three games behind champion Palmyra-Eagle which finished 12-0 following a 72-44 win over Johnson Creek last Friday.
Senior forward Phil Emmel led the Challengers (4-17, 2-10) with 23.
BORGUD’S RUN NEARING END
With Borgrud announcing midway through the season that this will be his last coaching the Deerfield High School boys, each game could be his final on bench.
“I’m trying to take the approach like I have in the past: like it’s my last game. Of course, this year it will be,” Borgrud said. “You get a different sense of urgency once the playoff start — it could be one-and-done — and you know time is running out.”
WIAA SEEDING
Deerfield (13-9) received a No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Princeton/Green Lake in a WIAA Division 4 regional opener on Tuesday, March 3. The winner advances to the regional semifinals that Friday against either No. 5 Westfield or No. 12 Montello.
“We have a chance to have two home games so that’s always good,” Borgrud said.
Should the Demons win their first two regional games they could meet up with Palmyra-Eagle in the regional championship in Palmyra on March 7.
“The farther along you get you have to play the good teams,” said Borgrud. “We’re not going to back down from anyone, we’ll play whoever is in front of us.”
All WIAA tournament tipoffs are 7 p.m.
DEERFIELD 73
ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 42
ALSA 21 21 — 42
Deerfield 34 39 — 73
ALSA (fg ft-fta pts) — Rockwell 1 3-3 5, Emmell 7 7-9 23, Lamba 2 0-0 6, Schmiesing 1 2-2 5, S. Loomans 1 0-0 2, J. Loomans 0 1-2 1. Totals — 12 13-18 42.
Deerfield — Navarro 1 0-0 3, Doyle 3 2-2 9, Mathwig 1 0-2 2, Fisher 4 0-1 8, Klade 3 1-3 7, Haak 11 4-6 28, Nehring 2 0-1 4, Lasack 1 2-3 4, Bonjour 1 0-0 3, Gjermo 1 2-3 4, Betthauser 0 1-2 1. Totals — 28 12-23 73.
3-point goals — ALSA 5 (Emmel 2, Lamba 2, Schmiesing 1), DEER 5 (Haak 3, Navarro 1, Doyle 1, Bonjour 1). Total fouls — ALSA 18, DEER 13.
