After finishing third the last three years, the DeForest girls swim team took a step up at this year’s Badger North Conference Relays in Waunakee on Sept. 3.
The Lady Norskies finished in second place with 170 team points.
Waunakee repeated as champion with 202 points. Baraboo (150), Sauk Prairie (148), Beaver Dam (114), River Valley (98), Lodi (74) and Portage (48) finished behind the Norskies and Warriors.
The Lady Norskies came away with wins in three events, starting with the 500 freestyle (50-100-150-200). Emma Purcell, Olivia Miller, Ava Boehning and Mackenzi Matson had a winning time of 5 minutes, 8.55 seconds.
DeForest’s then topped the field Junior/Senior 200 Freestyle. Jessica Camarato, Jillian Starin, Matson and Boehning clocked in at 1:53.57.
The Norskies’ final title came in the 200 breaststroke, thanks to a time of 2:20.29 by Carly Oosterhof, Miller, Jenna Willis and Haley Willis.
The Lady Norskies helped their cause by placing second in three events.
Maddie Chrisinger, Samantha Casper, Starin and Madelyn Dutton were the runner-ups in the 100 freestyle (:59.32).
With their time of 4:29.39, Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Valarie Berkley and Haley Willis were second in the 400 medley relay.
Haley Willis, Oosterhof, Camarato and Boehning were the runner-ups in the 200 backstroke (1:55.92).
The Lady Norskies also picked up big points with four third-place finishes.
Danika Tyler, Emalia Reiche, Berkley and Starin were third in the 200 medley (breaststroke, butterfly, breaststroke, butterfly) after finishing in 2:23.20.
In the 200 butterfly, Camarato, Berkley, Matson and Tyler teamed up to place third (2:05.91).
Purcell, Reiche, Sarah Hill and Tyler were third in the Freshman/Sophomore 200 freestyle (1:55.01), while Purcell, Reiche, Miller and Jenna Willis were third in the 400 freestyle (4:06.80).
The Norskies had Hill, Dutton, Chrisinger and Casper place seventh (5:40.44) in the 400 medley.
This Saturday, the Lady Norskies will take part in the Menomonee Falls Invite at 9 a.m.
