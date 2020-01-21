The DeForest prep wrestling team had a very busy week on the mat. The Norskies hosted Sauk Prairie and Portage in Badger North Conference duals before holding their annual invite last Saturday.
On Jan. 14, the host Norskies fell 54-30 to Sauk Prairie.
DeForest wrestled well against visiting Portage last Friday, but fell 48-29.
At the Norski Invite last Saturday, DeForest crowned two champions and earned fifth place as a team.
The Norskies will wrestle in Waunakee this Friday. The Badger North dual will start at 7 p.m.
This Saturday, DeForest will compete in the Sparta Invite at 9:30 a.m.
The Norskies will close out the Badger North regular season on Jan. 30 with a 7 p.m. home dual against Mount Horeb.
The Badger Conference Tournament is set for Feb. 8 in Watertown.
Sauk Prairie 54
DeForest 30
Forfeits were the story in the dual between the historically good programs. There were only five head-to-head matchups due to nine forfeits.
The dual started with the Eagles receiving forfeits at 220, heavyweight and 106, while DeForest’s Chase Shortreed received a forfeit at 113.
In the first head-to-head matchup of the dual, Sauk Prairie 120-pounder Dawson Enge pinned Luke Barske in 37 seconds.
The Norskies got the points right back as 126-pounder Jacob Larson stuck Grant Sorg in 3:50.
Sauk Prairie picked up its second pin at 132, as Dylan Breunig had a fall in 48 seconds against Austin Schuster.
The Eagles followed with forfeit wins at 138, 145 and 152.
DeForest’s Brody Hemauer and Kyle Blum received forfeits at 160 and 170, respectively.
Isaah Foges had the final win for the Norskies at 182. He pinned Blake Bermudez in 1:09.
The dual concluded with Sauk Prairie 195-pounder Marcus Hankins pinning Jagger Lokken in 1:36.
Portage 48
DeForest 29
The Norskies again were hurt by forfeits against Portage. They went 6-3 in head-to-head matches, but gave up 30 points on five forfeits.
DeForest had a great start to the dual, as Foges (182) and 195-pounder Peyton Laufenberg both captured wins. Foges used a last-second takedown to beat Jack Callen 5-4, while Laufenberg pinned Anthony Trujillo in 3:17.
Portage answered with three straight wins to take the lead for good. The Warriors had 220-pounder Shane Steines pin Lokken in 2:56 before receiving forfeits at heavyweight and 106.
Shortreed had an impressive 15-0 technical fall over David Williams at 113.
Portage 120-pounder Jeffry Jones pinned Barske in 3:31.
DeForest earned its fourth win on the mat at 126, as Larson edged Garret Crawford 4-1.
Portage 132-pounder Seth Williams started a 24-0 run by pinning Austin Schuster in 2:25. The Warriors received forfeits at 138, 145 and 152.
The Norskies closed the dual with pins by Hemauer (160) and Blum (170). Hemauer pinned Spencer Andrews in 1:31, while Blum stuck Christian Erickson in 2:38.
Norski Invite
The Norskies finished with 98.5 points to place fifth at their own invite last Saturday.
West Bend East claimed the team title with 193 points, followed in the top four by Waukesha West (123), New Berlin West (106) and Milwaukee Bradley Tech (104.5).
Shortreed (113) and Hemauer (160) led the way for DeForest with individual titles.
Shortreed had a dominating run to the crown. He registered four pins and a technical fall. Three of the pins came in the first period.
Hemauer pinned his first three opponents before downing Bradley Tech’s Miguel Gonzalez 10-2 in the championship match. Gonzalez came into the match undefeated.
Larson also earned a spot in the finals at 126, but he dropped a 6-4 heartbreaker to West Bend East’s Dan Ciriacks.
Barske (120) and Laufenberg (195) both placed third on Saturday, while Foges (182) and Lokken (220) were both fourth. Blum (170) wrestled his way to fifth place, while Schuster (126) was seventh.
