The DeForest girls basketball team put together a pair of dominating wins last week.
In Badger North Conference action on Jan. 23, the host Norskies thwarted Baraboo 65-30.
“It is nice when everyone can contribute on game day and that was our mindset entering the game,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “We wanted to reward the depth of our team and continue to make sure everyone is prepared for their opportunities.”
The Lady Norskies had their most lopsided win of the season on Saturday. They hammered Tomah 79-18 in a non-conference tilt.
“We entered the game without our two leading scorers, Maggie Trautsch and Grace Roth, and one of our top defenders, Natalie Compe,” Schwenn said. “However, I appreciate our response as a group and being able to step into different roles. We have a pretty interchangeable team and it showed against Tomah. Our defense turned them over 27 times and we shared the ball nicely on the offensive end.”
The Norskies, who have won three straight, are 13-2 overall. They are 7-1 in the Badger North and only trail Beaver Dam (8-0) in the standings.
The Lady Norskies will be on the road this Saturday. They will play in Portage at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest will play another Badger North game in Waunakee at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4.
DeForest 65
Baraboo 30
The Norskies raced out to a 23-0 lead against the Thunderbirds and were never challenged.
DeForest was strong on both ends of the court in the first half. The Norskies sprinted out to a 45-14 halftime lead.
The Lady Norskies continued to apply a lot of defensive pressure in the second half and limited the Thunderbirds to 16 points.
DeForest added four more points to the final margin after outscoring Baraboo 20-16 in the second half.
It was a team effort for the Norskies. They had had 13 players scored at least two points.
Grace Roth paced DeForest with 11 points, while Brooke Buhr added 12 off the bench. Jaelyn Derlein chipped in eight points in the win, while Megan Mickelson finished with seven.
“I’m really happy for Brooke to be able to go out and have a night shooting like she did,” Schwenn said.
Morgan Hahn had a team-high five rebounds for DeForest, while Sam Schaefer dished out six assists. Schaefer and Trautch both had three steals.
DeForest 79
Tomah 18
It was another team effort in the win over Tomah. The Lady Norskies had 12 players contribute points.
Alyssa Laufenberg led the way for DeForest with a career-high 14 points, while Derlein contributed 13.
“Alyssa has the ability to knock down shots, but also capitalize at the free throw line,” Schwenn said. “She gave us energy on both ends of the court. Jaelyn knew we needed more out of her and it showed in how she played. She aggressively attacked the hoop.”
Buhr and Maya Pickardt both finished with eight points in the win, while Tahlia Hardiman, Mickelson and Taylor Tschumper added seven apiece. It was career-high efforts by both Pickardt and Hardiman.
The Lady Norskies set the tone with a 36-10 outburst in the first half.
The Norskies turned it up a notch in the second half and went on a 43-8 run.
Mickelson grabbed a team-high six rebounds, while Laufenberg and Pickardt had five each. Pickardt added a team-high four assists, while Derlein recorded a team-best five steals.
Lexi Spiers led Tomah with five points.
