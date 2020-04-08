With the return of four all-conference players, expectations were high for the DeForest girls basketball team coming into the season.
The Norskies lived up to the hype. They were in the Badger North Conference race right up until the end and captured a WIAA regional title.
The Lady Norskies finished the season an impressive 21-4 overall. Three of their four losses came to teams that advanced to the state tournament.
DeForest finished 12-2 in the Badger North Conference. Both losses came to defending champion Beaver Dam, which finished 14-0.
The Norskies opened the season with four straight victories, including a 67-16 win over Baraboo in their Badger North opener.
After the opening streak, DeForest dropped its first game to Onalaska, 54-48. Onalaska was ranked in the top five at the time.
The Lady Norskies followed with a five-game win streak before dropping their first of games with three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam, 62-40.
The Golden Beavers stopped another Norski streak in the penultimate game of the Badger North regular season. DeForest won nine games in-between the losses to Beaver Dam.
The Lady Norskies earned a WIAA Division 2 regional title after home wins against Stoughton (51-28) and Monona Grove (56-36).
DeForest’s season came to an end in the sectional semifinals. They dropped a 57-46 decision to eventual sectional champion Oregon.
Senior guard Maggie Trautsch was the only Norski to average double digits in points this season. She averaged 12 points per game.
Senior forward Megan Mickelson was DeForest’s second-leading scorer with 9.5 points per game, while freshman guard Jaelyn Derlein averaged 8.3.
Mickelson paced the Norskies with 148 rebounds, while senior forward Taylor Tschumper finished with 116.
Senior guard Sam Schaeffer (66), Trautsch (94), junior guard Natalie Compe (52), junior forward Morgan Hahn (73), sophomore guard-forward Maya Pickhardt (51) and Derlein (50) also grabbed at least 50 rebounds.
Schaeffer had a team-high 114 assists, while Trautsch was second with 61.
Mickelson (24), Tschumper (20), Compe (34), Pickhardt (23) and Derlein (22) also had at least 20 assists.
Trautsch led the defensive charge with 57 steals.
Mickelson (37), Schaefer (38), Tschumper (26), Compe (44) and Derlein (25) all registered at least 20 steals.
Trautsch and Mickelson were both named first-team all-conference, while Schaeffer, Derlein and Compe were honorable mention selections.
Trautsch also earned honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press.
The Lady Norskies will have some big shoes to fill next season with the graduation of Alyssa Laufenberg (guard), Trautsch, Tahlia Hardiman (forward), Sydney Hahn (guard), Tschumper, Mickelson and Brooke Buhr (guard).
The good news is the Norskies have a good foundation to build around with the return of Compe and Derlein.
