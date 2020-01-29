The DeForest boys swim team faced another tough challenge in Badger North Conference action on Jan. 21. Visiting McFarland used its team depth to down the Norskies 114-74.
The Spartans grabbed the lead right away by taking the top spot in the 200-yard medley relay. The Norskies had the foursome of Ben Jaccard, Ben Ramminger, Evan Ridd and Ferris Wolf place second (1 minute, 46.34 seconds), while Caden Herrick, Rhett Parker, Bryce Morauske and Wyatt Treinen were fourth (2:09.70).
DeForest picked up four team points in the 200 freestyle, as Dylan King (2:11.80) and Reid Morauske (2:15.24) placed third and fifth, respectively.
Ridd (2:17.32) was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley, while Herrick (2:44.82) was fifth.
Wolf had the first win of the night for the Norskies. He took top honors in the 50 freestyle (:23.51). Teammate Korbin Eisler (:26.74) was fifth.
Ridd (1:00.55) added another second-place finish in the 100 butterfly, while Bryce Morauske (1:16.51) was fifth.
McFarland swept the top three spots in the 100 freestyle. DeForest’s duo of King (:56.72) and Jaccard (:57.95) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Ramminger (4:53.73) swam his way to a victory in the 500 freestyle, while Reid Morauske (6:06.39) was fourth.
The Spartans garnered the top two spots in the 200 freestyle relay, while King, Herrick, Ayden McCloskey and Eisler were third (1:47.64).
Wolf earned his second win of the meet in the 100 backstroke after clocking in at 54.18 seconds. Jaccard (1:09.56) came away with fifth place.
Ramminger (:59.85) came out on top in the 100 breaststroke.
The Norskies closed the dual by having Ramminger, Ridd, Jaccard and Wolf place second (3:41.11) in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeForest 99
Stoughton 71
DeForest rebounded well from the loss to McFarland and scored a win over Stoughton in a non-conference dual on Jan. 23.
Jaccard, Zak Nowakowski, Ridd and Wolf got the ball rolling with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:50.81), while Herrick, McCloskey, Bryce Morauske and Alton Uebersetzig were third (2:07.31).
Ridd (2:03.10) touched the wall second in the 200 freestyle, while Reid Morauske (2:12.08) and King (2:12.89) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Ramminger (2:01.10) topped the field in the 200 individiual medley. Nowakowski (2:27.88) and Herrick (2:34.56) placed third and fourth, respectively, to add to the point total.
DeForest had Wolf (second, :24.11), Uebersetzig (third, :26.36) and Eisler (fourth, :26.91) score points in the 50 freestyle.
Ramminger (:53.54) earned a second win in the 100 butterfly, while Ridd (1:01.56) was third.
Jaccard (:55.97) and King (:56.60) garnered the top two spots in the 100 freestyle.
Reid Morauske (second, 5:56.33), Bryce Morauske (fourth, 6:27.37) and McCloskey (fifth, 6:28.83) finished in the top five in the 500 freestyle.
The Norskies’ foursome of Ridd, Nowakowski, King and Ramminger was first (1:39.06) in the 200 freestyle relay, while Uebersetzig, Wyatt Treinen, Eisler and Ried Morauske were third (1:48.76).
In the 100 backstroke, DeForest got team points from Wolf (second, 1:02.25), Jaccard (fourth, 1:05.51) and Herrick (fifth, 1:10.56).
Nowakowski (1:13.62) swam his way to first place in the 100 breaststroke, while McCloskey (1:20.75) and Uebersetzig (1:21.10) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
DeForest closed the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay. Ramminger, King, Jaccard and Wolf had a time of 3:36.80.
The Norskies will hold their final home meet of the season on Jan. 30. They will host Jefferson in a non-conference dual at 6 p.m.
DeForest will close out the regular season on Friday with a 6 p.m. non-conference dual at Holmen.
The Badger North Conference Meet is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Waunakee.
