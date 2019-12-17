The DeForest prep wrestling team fell to 0-2 in the Badger North Conference after suffering another lopsided loss to host Reedsburg last Friday.
The Beavers grabbed a big lead right away and cruised to a 57-23 victory.
The Norskies were back in action last Saturday at the Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie. They finished 10th at the 22-team invite.
The Norskies will be back on the mat this Friday. They will wrestle a Badger North dual in Baraboo at 7 p.m.
This Saturday, DeForest will compete in the Beaver Dam Invite at 9 a.m.
Reedsburg 57
DeForest 23
Reedsburg claimed wins in the first six weight classes and jumped out to a 33-0 lead.
The Beavers opened the dual with pins by 120-pounder Nic Nobbe and 126-pounder Ryan Schneider. Nobbe pinned Austin Schuster in 37 seconds, while Schneider recorded a fall in 4:59 against Luke Barske.
Reedsburg 132-pounder Sheldon Craker edged the Norskies Jacob Larson 4-2.
The Beavers received forfeits at 238 and 145, while 152-pounder Garrett Schinker pinned Koby Prellwitz in 1:45.
Brody Hemauer picked up DeForest’s first win of the night at 160 pounds. He pinned Kaden Reuterskiold in 3:21.
At 170, the Beavers’ Treyton Schinker pinned Alex Endres in 2:23.
Kyle Blum picked up six points for DeForest at 182, as he pinned Charlie Walker in 5:06.
Reedsburg’s Nathan Schreiner pinned Peyton Laufenberg in 1:49 at 195.
Norski 220-pounder Jagger Lokken picked up his first-ever conference win, as he pinned Isaac Henke in 1:23.
The Beavers closed out their scoring with a pin by heavyweight David Finkel and a forfeit at 106. Finkel stuck Alonzo Blevins in 1:44.
DeForest 113-pounder Chase Shortreed closed out the scoring with a 15-0 technical fall over Caden Schneider.
Downing Scramble
The Norskies finished with 314 team points to place 10th on Saturday.
Fennimore claimed the team title with 731 points, followed in the top five by Wisconsin Rapids (677), Lodi (493), Union Grove (486) and Oregon (437).
Hemauer had the highest finish for the Norskies. He placed third at 160.
Hemauer closed out the day with a 10-8 victory over Lodi’s Colton Nicolay in the third-place match.
Shortreed came in fourth at 113. He had to medical forfeit his final two matches of the day.
Laufenberg wrestled his way to eighth place at 195. He was pinned by Union Grove’s Trae Ford in the seventh-place match.
Blevins came away with ninth place at heavyweight. He defeated Menomonee Falls’ Viktor Venta 6-4 in the ninth-place match.
Also placing for the Norskies were Schuster (120, 18th), Barske (126, 16th), Larson (132, 15th), Prellwitz (152, 10th), Casey Noble (160, 19th), Endres (170, 15th), Blum (182, 10th) and Lokken (220, 11th).
