The Village of DeForest continues to move closer in its creation of a Community Development Authority, as it further talked about the potential entity at a Village Board meeting March 17.
Community Development Director Michelle Lawrie led another presentation to the board, explaining the potential necessity of a CDA and how it would operate. Lawrie mentioned that a CDA would offer new tactics for planning and financing housing development to meet the evolving needs of the changing of the population characteristics of DeForest. It would meet the housing needs of seniors, low-income property, disabled residents and the local workforce.
The CDA would have seven on its board of directors, which would be appointed by Village President Judd Blau. Those seven would include two current village board trustees (who would serve on the CDA for up to two years) and five village residents. Two residents would hold a one-year term, while one would hold a two-year term. The remaining terms would be for a three-year team and a four-year term. Each term would be renewed for its same length.
Lawrie further showed the breakdown of the potential staff makeup for the CDA. Under the board of directors, there would be an executive director, who directs the housing and development staff. The housing staff member or members would carry out the current Housing Authority responsibilities related to the current facilities, as well as advising new housing initiatives and works as a team member toward implementing mixed-used development initiatives. In a similar role, perhaps filled by the same person/s in the housing staff, advises on new commercial development. Lastly, a possible DeForest Business Advisory Group could be formed.
Certain logistics and procedures were drawn up by Lawrie for each level as well. Lawrie then laid out a potential timeline of action, indicating that from March 17 to April 8 was the timeframe for further discussion and possible action of moving forward. From April 9 to June 30, Lawrie hoped to be able to implement the structure of the CDA and its operators. If everything moves smoothly, Lawrie set a date of July 1 for the CDA to be put into effect.
A question was asked about if and how the CDA and the village board would work together.
“The CDA and the board will work together in many ways,” village attorney Al Reuter said. “The CDA will start with very little money, so the board will have to finance some projects.”
Also during the March 17 meeting, the village president appointed several people into new roles. First, he made the motion to create a pool task force, in hopes of developing an eventual community pool for village residents. He appointed Village Board Trustee Abigail Lowery, DeForest Area School District Pool Director Sue Winckler, Park and Natural Resources Supervisor Joleen Stinson, Recreation Supervisor Reese MacAskill, Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren, and Dawn Clements and Joe Parker to join himself on the task force.
He urged all members in thinking of ideas to have the pool be “something that meets the needs of the residents of DeForest.”
Blau also appointed Anna Lozotte to the DeForest Area Joint Community and Senior Center Commission. She fills a position that was vacated by a resignation and her current term will expire in May 2021.
“She does a lot in this field and will be a good edition to that body,” Blau said.
