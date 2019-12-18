A slow start spelled doom for the DeForest boys hockey co-op in its Badger North Conference opener with host Baraboo on Dec. 12.
Baraboo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and went on to knock off the Norskies 5-3.
The loss dropped the Norskies to 1-5 overall.
The Thunderbirds outshot the Norskies 15-5 in the opening period and grabbed momentum.
Baraboo opened the scoring 13 minutes, 47 seconds into the contest with a power-play goal by Gabe Fitzwilliams. Will Gunnell had the assist.
Before the first period came to an end, Baraboo went up 2-0 with a goal by George Fitzwilliams off an assist by Campbell Kosear.
The Norskies came storming back with two goals in the first five minutes of the second half.
DeForest’s Carson Richter cut the lead in half 3:53 into the second half with a goal off an assist by Kody Kuchar.
Nicholas Garnell tied the game less than a minute later, thanks to an assist by Bobby Shaw.
Baraboo grabbed momentum back with a pair of goals late in the second period.
Oliver Scanlan and Gabe Fitzwilliams both scored late in the second period to put Baraboo up 4-2 heading to the final frame. Gunnell had the assist on both goals.
DeForest’s Alex Rashid scored 32 seconds into the third period to cut the lead to 4-3. Garnell and Shaw assisted on the goal.
Baraboo added an insurance goal midway through the third period. Oliver Scanlan scored off an assist by Gunnell.
Norski goalie Joseph Brethouwer finished the game with 30 saves.
