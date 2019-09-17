The DeForest girls golf team hosted a pair of tough Badger North Conference duals at Lake Windsor Country Club last week. The Norskies dropped both matches.
On Sept. 9, the Lady Norskies went toe-to-toe with visiting Baraboo and every stroke mattered. In the end, the Thunderbirds knocked off the Norskies 185-189. Both teams put together historic rounds.
“We got off to a very good start as a team, but over the last five holes, we struggled to bring things home,” DeForest coach Scott Siemion said. “Baraboo had their best score in program history and we still had a chance at the end. Losing by four strokes can be a bit frustrating because we feel we were close and let it slip away. The girls continue to get better and our 189 is the fourth best total in our brief program history.”
The following day, DeForest hosted defending conference champion Waunakee. The Warriors proved to be too tough and prevailed 177-201.
“The team could never really get on track and when you are playing the seventh-ranked team in the state, you need your best performance to be competitive,” Siemion said. “The course got the best of us today, but we are starting to eliminate big numbers and that is an area we really need to improve on. Our youth and inexperience showed a bit against the Warriors.”
The Norskies are now 1-2 in the Badger North.
DeForest will host an invitational this Friday at 9:30 a.m. The list of competing schools includes Beaver Dam, Monona Grove, Portage, Reedsburg, Stoughton, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.
Baraboo 185
DeForest 189
The Norskies had three players shoot under 50, but Baraboo got a 37 from Carly Moon to capture the win.
Taryn Endres led the Norskies with a 42, while Isabell Manzetti fired a 45.
Lexi Scheuerell was the only other Norski to shoot under 50. She finished with a 49.
Tori Schnell closed out the team score for DeForest with a 53, while Kaylin Nesbitt came away with a 58.
Besides Moon, Baraboo also received solid rounds from Caroline Lewison (47), Sadie Schlender (48) and Meg Turkington (53).
Waunakee 177
DeForest 201
The Lady Norskies were never able to get into their groove against the Warriors. Endres (43) was their only player to shoot under 50.
Manzetti and Scheuerell turned in rounds of 51 and 52, respectively.
Schnell’s 55 finished off the scoring for DeForest, while Nesbitt earned a 60.
Waunakee’s Sydney Grimm led all golfers with a 40.
The Warriors’ Aly Kinzel and Carsen Genda registered rounds of 44 and 45, respectively, while Brooke Helt closed out the team score with a 48.
