The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams got a chance to see how they measure up against the rest of the Badger Conference on Sept. 17 at the Badger Challenge in Watertown.
The freshman-sophomore boys had the best showing for the Norskies. They finished in fourth place behind Oregon (71), Sauk Prairie (81) and Monroe (94) with 156 points.
DeForest’s junior-senior boys group came in ninth with 204 points. Monona Grove (72) and Watertown (112) claimed the top two spots.
The Lady Norskies came in ninth in the freshman-sophomore competition with 202 points. Milton (81) and Beaver Dam (100) topped the standings.
In the junior-senior race, the Lady Norskies registered 347 points to place 14th. Monona Grove (48) and Watertown (92) placed first and second, respectively.
Elijah Bauer led DeForest in the freshman-sophomore race. He placed 12th with his time of 19 minutes, 1.42 seconds.
Jackson Grabowski was the second Norski to finish the race. He worked his way to 18th place (19:30.93).
The final three scoring runners for the Norski freshman-sophomore boys were Dylan King (28th, 20:06.75), Aidan Norton (43rd, 20:49.87) and Christopher Turba (57th, 21:17.18).
John Roth continued his great senior season for DeForest by winning the individual title after clocking in at 16:57.36.
Ferris Wolf was the next Norski to cross the finish line in the junior-senior race. He finished in 10:25.72 to place 34th.
Nathan Neeley (52nd, 20:13.84), Will Koenen (54th, 20:14.71) and Shane VanDommelen (69th, 20:47.14) rounded out the team score for DeForest.
Jocelyn Pickhardt led DeForest in the freshmen-sophomore race after placing 29th with her time of 24:42.74).
Lydia Bauer (24:52.66) was not far behind in 33rd place, while Erica Bodden (25:32.76) was 35th.
Lucy Manzetti (62nd, 27:23.61) and Mia Kuipers (65th, 27:51.00) were the final two scoring runners for the Lady Norskies.
Carleen Snow was DeForest’s top runner in the junior-senior race. She came in 56th (25:17.54).
Grace Roth (59th, 24:50.28), Alyssa Laufenberg (75th, 26:27.73), Mandy Fitzgerald (90th, 27:21.62) and Madeline Wentland (91st, 27:27.03) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Norskies.
Smiley Invite
Last Saturday, DeForest took part in the Smiley Invite at American Legion Golf Course in Wausau.
The Norski boys ran their way to fifth place in the Division 1 Small School Division with 132 points. Pulaski (49), Waukesha West (57), Shawno (117) and Oregon (123) were the only teams to finish ahead of them.
Elijah Bauer had a great race for the Norskies. He came in eighth with his time of 17:31.4.
Grabowski (18:10.6) just cracked the top 20 with his 19th-place finish.
Nathan Neeley (28th, 18:46.3), VanDommelen (38th, 19:09.6) and King (39th, 19:10.6) also factored into DeForest’s scoring, while Matthew Vander Meer (48th, 19:25.6) also represented the Norskies.
The Lady Norskies also came in fifth with 111 points. Lakeland (44), Wausau East (75), Pulaski (84) and La Crosse Central (109) claimed the top four spots.
Logan Peters led the way for the Lady Norskies. She clocked in at 21:07.0 to place ninth.
Pickhardt came in 16th place after finishing in 22:06.3).
Snow (27th, 22:47.8), Hannah Feldman (29th, 22:54.0) and Roth (30th, 23:06.1) also scored for the Lady Norskies, while Lydia Bauer (35th, 23:18.5) and Bodden (39th, 23:41.0) also competed in the race.
The Norskies will now prepare for the Badger North Conference Meet, which they will host on Oct. 19, by competing in invites at Portage (Oct. 1, 4 p.m.), Green Lake-Princeton (Oct. 4, 7 p.m.) and Shorewood (Oct. 12, 10 a.m.).
