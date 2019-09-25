With the conference tournament coming up this weekend, the DeForest girls tennis team tried to build some momentum last week. They claimed a pair of Badger North Conference victories, but went 1-3 at an event they hosted last Friday and Saturday.
On Sept. 17, the Norskies shut out visiting Baraboo 7-0.
DeForest had four impressive wins in singles play, as No. 1 Leah Miller defeated Hannah Wiezcorek 6-0, 6-4, No. 2 Lauren Armstrong thwarted Alice Davies 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Samantha Schaeffer downed Anva Carlson-Edwards 6-1, 6-3 and No. 4 Sydney Hahn knocked off Jillian Shanks 6-2, 6-3.
The Norskies’ No. 1 doubles team of Cecile and Samantha Fuchs shut out Melanie Koypie and Paige Lewison 6-0, 6-0.
DeForest’s No. 2 duo of Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian bested Ellia Goethel and Elena Holloway 6-0, 6-3, while No. 3 Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi defeated Claire Bildstein and Maggie Cleary 7-6, 7-6.
The Norskies picked up another 7-0 shutout conference win against host Reedsburg on Sept. 19.
Miller started things off in singles play with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Hayden Stovey.
Armstrong beat Shelby Henke 6-0, 6-3, while Schaeffer took down Gabby Weis 6-3, 6-0. Sydney Hahn followed with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Emily Wood.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs scored another shutout, 6-0, 6-0 over Danielle Peyer and Brooke Benseman.
Beckman and Fabian got the best of Carly Phalen and Kassidy Wood 6-1, 6-2, while Hegarty and Manzi beat Shelby Henke and Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch 6-1, 6-3.
On Friday and Saturday, the Lady Norskies hosted the Badger/Big 8 Challenge.
On the first day of competition, DeForest dropped a 5-2 decision to Madison West in the opening match.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs defeated West’s Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge 6-2, 6-1, while Beckman and Fabian came from behind to beat Suzanne Oriel and Meredith Gallagher 4-6, 7-5, 1-0.
DeForest’s only win in the Challenge came in the second match on Friday. The Norskies knocked off Sun Prairie 6-1.
The Lady Norskies pulled off a sweep in doubles action. Cecile and Samantha Fuchs beat Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn 6-1, 6-0, Beckman and Fabian thwarted Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan 6-4, 7-5 and Hegarty and Manzi defeated Sydney Wilson and Brynn Boutelle 6-3, 6-3.
Armstrong rallied to beat Reena Katta 0-6, 6-1, 1-0, Schaeffer slammed Kanitta Fakthong 6-1, 6-0 and Hahn knocked off Lauren Schmitz 6-3, 6-0.
In the first match on Saturday, DeForest lost 4-3 to Verona.
All three Lady Norski wins came in doubles play. Samantha and Cecile Fuchs blanked Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes 6-0, 6-0, Beckman and Fabian bested Morgan Kreuser and Samantha Breitbach 6-2, 6-2 and Manzi and Hegarty came from behind to beat Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid 2-6, 6-2, 1-0.
The Norskies were defeated by Madison Memorial 4-3 in the final dual of the Challenge.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs had the only doubles win against Memorial. They knocked off Janna Liu and Jessica Jiang 6-0, 6-0.
On the singles side, Schaeffer took care of Amy Yao 6-3, 6-1 and Hahn knocked off Ayah Kenj-Halabi 6-3, 6-0.
The Norskies will take part in the Badger Conference Meet at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison this Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.
