After opening the season with a strong showing at the Sun Prairie Invite Aug. 29-30, the DeForest prep volleyball team carried the momentum over into last week.
The Lady Norskies opened by shutting out Stoughton and Baraboo 3-0.
The Norskies closed out the week by placing second at the New Berlin West Invite last Saturday.
DeForest improved to 12-5 on the year.
The Lady Norskies will host defending Badger North Conference champion Waunakee tonight at 7 p.m.
“Before the season started, I thought this would be a very difficult game, but the girls are making such tremendous strides and playing brilliant defense that I believe this will be a very competitive game,” Norski coach Scott Schumann said.
DeForest will host its annual Invite at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
DeForest 3
Stoughton 0
The Lady Norskies had a very successful home opener on Sept. 3.
DeForest got going with a dominant 25-17 win in the first game.
After trailing midway through the second game, the Norskies rallied for a 25-21 win.
DeForest completed the sweep with a 25-19 showing in the third game.
Kacey Meiners led the Norskies with eight kills, while Sydney Hoffman finished with seven. Meiners also tied Emily BonoAnno with a team-high three service aces.
Leah Doucette helped run DeForest’s offense with 16 assists, while Chloe Bernards chipped in 10.
BonoAnno led the defensive charge with 12 digs, while Megan Elvekrog added seven.
Greta Nashold had 18 assists for the Vikings, while Abigail Lewis led the way with eight kills.
DeForest 3
Baraboo 0
The Lady Norskies kicked off Badger North Conference play by shutting out Baraboo on Sept. 5.
DeForest set the tone with an impressive 25-11 victory in the first game.
The Norskies kept the momentum going with a 25-13 win in Game 2.
DeForest finished off the Thunderbirds with a 25-12 triumph in the third game.
Megan Mickelson paced the Lady Norskies with eight kills, while Meiners had four blocks.
Leah Doucette led DeForest with 13 assists, while Natalie Compe contributed seven service aces.
McKenzie Gruner had a team-high eight kills for Baraboo.
NBW Invite
The Norskies advanced all the way to the championship match of the New Berlin West Invite, but came up short against West Bend West.
West Bend West came away with a 25-19, 25-20 victory in the finals.
“We lost in the finals to a very good West Bend West team,” Schumann said. “We played very well and simply got beat. I give the girls a ton of credit as we were getting beat pretty handedly in the second set. I called a timeout and told them to forget about the score and simply play for just one point and the respect of your teammates. They came out of it and outscored West 10-6 down the stretch. That showed a lot of heart, and I couldn’t be prouder of them for that.”
After a perfect run through pool play, the Lady Norskies defeated Lake Country Lutheran 25-23, 25-18 in the semifinals.
“We dominated our pool play and then beat a strong and fundamentally sound Lake Country Lutheran team,” Schumann said. “We simply played great defense again. Our front row had 16 blocks, six for kills, while our back row picked up 36 digs.”
Meiners led the Norskies with 27 kills and seven blocks. Isabel Burke contributed 20 kills, while Hoffman had four blocks.
Bernards came away with 37 assists and six aces, while Doucette chipped in 36 assists.
BonoAnno led the defense with 39 digs, while Compe and Elvekrog had 30 and 27, respectively.
