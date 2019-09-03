The DeForest girls golf team continues to show improvement through the first three weeks of the season.
The Norskies opened last week with a great showing at the Baraboo Invite on Aug. 27. They finished in third place with a 406.
Reedsburg (372) and Stoughton (389) claimed the top two spots at the invite.
Taryn Endres was the only Lady Norski to break 100 at the event. She finished seventh overall with a 94, because of a 45 on the front nine holes.
Fueled by a 48 on the back nine, DeForest’s Lexi Scheuerell finished with a 100.
The Norskies had both Isabel Manzetti and Tori Schnell shoot a 106. Manzetti had a 52 on the front nine, while Schnell fired a 53 on both the front and back.
Kaylin Nesbitt also competed for the Lady Norskies, but her 126 did not factor into the team score.
Stoughton’s Caylie and Myranda Kotlowski led all golfers with rounds of 75 and 77, respectively.
Portage Invite
The Norskies followed up the Baraboo Invite by placing sixth at the Portage Invite on Aug. 28.
DeForest finished the day with a team score of 418 to tie Sun Prairie for sixth place.
Waunakee claimed the team title with a 354, followed in the top five by Wisconsin Dells (364), Reedsburg (376), Stoughton (376) and Portage (385).
Endres again cracked the top 10 individually. She tied Portage’s Ella Dunure for 10th place with her round of 88. Endres closed the day with a 42 on the back nine.
Scheuerell used a 49 on the front nine to shoot a 104 for her round.
Schnell finished her round with a 110, while Nesbitt closed out the team score with a 115.
Myranda Kotlowski ran away with the individual title by eight strokes after firing a 72.
DeForest 188
Mount Horeb 219
In their home debut at Lake Windsor Country Club on Aug. 29, the Lady Norskies opened Badger North Conference play with a 188-219 victory over Mount Horeb.
Endres led all golfers with a 4-over par 40.
Nesbitt had a great round for DeForest. She came away with a 48.
Manzetti was the only other Norski to break 50. She finished with a 49.
Scheuerell closed out the team score with a 51, while Schnell garnered a 55.
Ellie Lombardino paced Mount Horeb with a 42.
Gabi Dobereiner had a 57 for the Vikings, while Lilli Ryan and Emily Wallace both shot a 60.
The Norskies will take some time off before returning to action on Sept. 9. They will host Baraboo at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Waunakee at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.