DeForest residents will now need a sticker for entry into the village’s yard waste collection site, located at 610 N. Stevenson Street. The village board approved the decision at its March 17 meeting.
It’s a decision that will better regulate the site to village residents only.
The sticker, which will need to be renewed every three years, can be placed in the corner of the vehicle’s windshield. Stickers are available for single-family residences, duplexes and up to a four-plex. There’s a maximum of two stickers per single household.
Residents can apply for stickers at Village Hall or on its website, then a sticker can be mailed to the household or available for pickup at Village Hall. With the current health concerns, the village is advising residents to conduct business via the website, if available to do so.
With the board’s approval, it will now be illegal to use the yard waste site without a sticker. However, Public Works Project Coordinator Greg Hall noted in a memo that as the year gets started, the village will be lenient in the first few months as residents learn that a sticker will be needed for the site. Hall said that the village will also notify its residents on social media and through email.
Hall said that the sticker will reduce the costs associated with non-resident dumping and alleviate the pressure of enforcing it. Any person violating the restriction in the future will be subject to forfeiture and not be allowed to use the waste site.
The yard waste site will open April 1, as the village does not have current health concerns about doing so. It was noted that people don’t usually come in large groups and don’t generally touch a lot of village equipment.
The operating hours are 5-7 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, with additional 8-10 a.m. hours on Tuesday. The site is also open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and is closed Fridays and Sundays. The schedule is subject to change.
Accepted items are brush, branches, sticks, twigs, grass clippings, sod, dirt, leaves, garden waste, flowers, pine cones and pine needles. Residents are asked to separate grass clippings and leaves from other brush for placement at the site. No garbage is allowed. Firewood, by paid permit, and wood chips are available to residents.
Also at the meeting, the board passed a resolution to vacate and discontinue a portion of Bear Tree Parkway, Williamsburg Way and a portion of Pederson Crossig Boulevard. It was part of the Hooper development project and the resolution vacates those roads so new roads can be platted in replacement. A public hearing is scheduled during the May 5 board meeting.
Board approves to road repairs, grant process for Yankee Conservancy Basin
At the March 17 meeting, the village board approved the bid from Scott Construction, Inc. — a company based in the Wisconsin Dells area — to seal chips and fill cracks on several of the roads. The total bid was for $165,653.50. Chip sealing would cost $105,066.50 and the crack filing would cost ($60,587).
It is part of the regular street maintenance to prevent water intrusion and prolong the life of the asphalt. A road can typically be chip-sealed two times during the asphalt’s life span.
The areas identified for chip sealing include — Yorktown Road (from Vinburn to Rumley); Shooting Star; Rumley Run; Star Gazer (from Rumley to the transition); Apple Blossom; Linde Street; Valeria Drive; Sunset Drive; Campbells Street; Clover Lane; Constitution Lane (Yorktown Road to transition); Eaglewatch Drive; Eagle Nest Lane; and Overlook Terrace.
The areas identified for crack filling include: Yorktown Road (Vinburn to Rumley); Valeria Drive; Campbell Hill Court; Regal Court; Natchez Court; Schuykill Court; Cumberland Court; Lincoln Green Court; Lincoln Green Road; Little Potato Way; North Towne Road; Liberty Drive; Shooting Star; Apple Blossom; Rumley Run; Star Gazer; Williamsburg Way; and Linde Street — with large cracks on clover Lane; Overlook Terrace; Eaglewatch Drive and trails Southbound Drive to Mack Lane, the south side of Innovation Drive and a few spots on Upper Yahara River Trail.
The board also approved the submission of a state grant regarding the Municipal Flood Control Grant Project for the Yankee Conservancy detention basin.
The proposed project would cost an estimated $1.5 million with Dane County willing to commit $500,000 to the project —with $500,000 matching funds through the Urban Water Quality grant program. Additional funding may be available through Yahara WINS. The village board indicated it would fund up to $250,000 with an additional $220,000 needing to be secured.
Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski said, “We need to find $220,000 or modify the project.” She went on to say that “just submitting for the grant is not committing (the village) to (the project).”
