The DeForest prep wrestling squad didn’t enjoy a lot of team success, but the Norskies had some talented wrestlers. The Norskies had three athletes earn All-Badger North Conference honors.
DeForest went 1-6 during the Badger North regular season and placed 13th at the Badger Conference Tournament.
Baraboo was a Badger North-best 7-0 during the dual season, followed by Waunakee (6-1), Reedsburg (5-2), Sauk Prairie (4-3), Portage (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), DeForest and Mount Horeb (0-7).
Waunakee finished third overall at the Badger Conference Tournament to tie Baraboo for the overall Badger North title.
DeForest tied Beaver Dam for sixth place in the overall conference standings.
Senior 113-pounder Chase Shortreed was the only Norski to earn first-team honors. He finished third at the conference tournament and then went on to qualify for state. He finished the season 36-10.
The other spots on the first team went to Portage 106-pounder Chase Beckett (So.), Waunakee 120-pounder Kolby Heinz (Jr.), Waunakee 126-pounder Nick Schweitzer (Sr.), Reedsburg 132-pounder Caden Fry (Sr.), Portage 138-pounder Jessie Tijerina (Sr.), Portage 145-pounder Lowell Arnold (So.), Baraboo 152-pounder Frankie Van Houten (Sr.), Waunakee 160-pounder Kaden Hooker (So.), Waunakee 170-pounder Colton Grindle (Sr.), Baraboo 182-pounder John Gunderson (Jr.), Sauk Prairie 195-pounder Nolan Vils (Fr.), Sauk Prairie 220-pounder Simon Patterson (Sr.) and Sauk Prairie heavyweight Austin Rider (Sr.).
Sophomore 126-pounder Jacob Larson was the lone Norski on the second team. He finished seventh at the conference tournament. The sectional qualifier finished the season 21-19.
Joining Larson on the second team are Mount Horeb 106-pounder Jaxon Pernot (So.), Portage 113-pounder David Williams (Fr.), Sauk Prairie 120-pounder Dawson Enge (Sr.), Sauk Prairie 132-pounder Luis Elizondo (Jr.), Baraboo 138-pounder Brandon Jesse (Jr.), Waunakee 145-pounder Berhett Statz (Sr.), Waunakee 152-pounder Kyle Wilcox (Sr.), Baraboo 160-pounder Noah Langeberg (Sr.), Baraboo 170-pounder Aiden Estes (Sr.), Sauk Prairie 182-pounder Marcus Hankins (Sr.), Baraboo 195-pounder Ben Florencio (Sr.), Baraboo 220-pounder Tyson Fry (Sr.) and Reedsburg heavyweight David Finkel (Sr.).
Norski sophomore 160-pounder Brody Hemauer was named honorable mention all-conference. He likely would have earned first-team honors, but he missed the conference tournament due to an illness.
Hemauer went on to place fourth at the state tournament and finished the season 40-9.
Waunakee junior Sam Lorenz, who also missed the conference tournament, was the only other honorable mention pick.
