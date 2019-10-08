The DeForest girls swim team suffered its first Badger North Conference loss of the season last week. The Norskies were unable to keep up with host Waunakee in a 101-69 loss on Oct. 1.
“It was a tough loss for us as a team, but we still had some very nice swims come out of it,” Norski coach Matt Engelhardt said. “We have been dealing with some injuries and illness over the past week and it definitely affected our performance. I was really happy with the girls attitude despite the tough task put in front of them. Waunakee is a very well- rounded team and it would have taken a pretty great effort on our part, so hats off to them on putting a great meet together.”
DeForest is 3-1 in the Badger North this season.
Carly Oosterhof, Ava Boehning and Olivia Miller had the only individual wins for the Lady Norskies.
Oosterhof came in first in the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 3.45 seconds). She was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:07.45).
Boehning was first in the 50 freestyle (:26.43) and second in the 100 freestyle (:58.65), while Miller topped the field in the 100 freestyle (:58.50).
Mackenzi Matson (third, 200 freestyle, 2:09.26; second, 500 freestyle, 5:41.55), Emalia Reiche (third, 500 freestyle, 5:58.54), Jenna Willis (third, 200 IM, 2:26.97; second, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.50) and Danika Tyler (third, 100 butterfly, 1:06.79) added top-three finishes.
The Lady Norskies were second in all three relays. Jessica Camarato, Jenna Willis, Tyler and Jillian Starin were the runner-ups in the 200 medley (2:02.94), Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Miller and Boehning were second in the 200 freestyle (1:46.59) and Boehning, Miller, Matson and Oosterhof swam to second place in the 400 freestyle (3:57.13).
Fond du Lac
The Norskies followed up the dual loss with a fourth-place finish at the Fond du Lac Invite last Saturday. They finished with 230 team points to place behind only Bay Port (377), Appleton North (304) and Menomonee Falls (269).
“We had a really solid meet all around with quite a few season-best times and a few lifetime-bests as well,” Engelhardt said. “This time of the year, we don’t really expect to see that happen due to where we are in our training. But, at a big invite with a good amount of rest between races, the girls were able to turn in some nice times.”
Oosterhof had the highest individual finish for DeForest. She was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:02.42), to go along with a fifth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (:56.0).
Haley Willis was third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.59) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.64).
Boehning (ninth, 50 freestyle, :25.78; eighth, 100 freestyle, :56.58), Matson (fifth, 500 freestyle, 5:36.49) and Jenna Willis (fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:10.73) had the only other top-10 individual finishes.
The Lady Norskies had the foursome of Boehning, Haley Willis, Miller and Oosterhof finish second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.22).
Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Haley Willis and Boehning were fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:56.19), while Camarato, Jenna Willis, Reiche and Miler were 10th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.81).
