The DeForest girls tennis team closed out the regular season in an impressive fashion on Sept. 30. The Norskies cruised to a 6-1 non-conference victory over visiting McFarland.
The Lady Norskies pulled off a sweep in doubles play.
Samantha and Cecile Fuchs got things going at No. 1 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes.
At No. 2 doubles, DeForest’s Amber Fabian and Mikayla Beckman thwarted Sarah Kopp and Sadie Bartzen 6-2, 6-2.
The Norskies’ No. 3 duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi came from behind to beat Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
DeForest also won three of the four singles matches.
Leah Miller came away with a 6-2,6-0 win over Michelle Butcher at No. 1 singles.
The Norskies’ Lauren Armstrong netted a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Aeryn Olson at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, DeForest’s Samantha Schaeffer outlasted Laura Maudlin 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.
McFarland’s only win came at No. 4 singles. The Spartans’ Lexi Mazzara defeated Sydney Hahn 6-1, 6-2.
The Lady Norskies were at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton Subsectional earlier this week. Results will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The Oconomowoc Sectional is at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9.
