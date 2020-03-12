I received a lot of feedback on my column about the old DeForest Opera House. If you came to DeForest after 1965, you probably never saw that big old building.
The building was plain looking from the outside but it was large. It was wider that the current office building that is there today and it stretched way back, almost filling the block wide lot. When the St. Olaf parish bought the building they built a flat canopy over the front door and a big cross sat on top of the canopy.
If you stop by the DeForest Area Historical Society room at the library they have on the wall a couple of interior photographs dating back to the early 1900s. One shows the chairs set up for a play and the other is of a DeForest High School Alumni Banquet.
The building held its Grand Opening on February 6, 1907.
One reader remarked about going to dinners in the basement of the St. Olaf Catholic Church. The tile floor used to just shine and one would walk carefully to avoid a slippery fall.
The original dance floor upstairs was a beautiful hardwood floor.
After the church purchased the building, the members of the congregation worked hard to convert the building over from a tobacco warehouse to a church. Mrs. John Murphy was a member of St. Olaf’s Parish. She lived next door to us back then and she was over to the church nearly every day, cleaning and painting the inside of the building. She was hoping that the congregation could raise enough money to install stained glass windows in their new church home.
Buildings built in the early 1900s contained little or no insulation between the walls. Although fuel was cheaper back then, it must have cost plenty to heat that big old building during the Wisconsin winter weather.
My Comments on Best Picture of the Year
When “Parasite” received the Academy Award for Best Picture of the Year, I said in this column that I was not even aware of the film until it was announced as a nominee in a number of categories this year including Best Picture.
A couple of weeks ago, I finally watched the film with my son, Jim, but we did not go to a theatre. The film was available on demand and we watched it on his big screen TV one evening while his wife and daughter attended a function at school. While the movie had its moments, I would give it a marginal thumbs up rating or three stars out of five. Certainly it did not rank it as the Best Picture of the Year. I did not feel it was good enough to receive a nomination for an Academy Award, much less win the Oscar for Best Picture of the Year. The biggest downside of the film was two hours and ten minutes of watching English subtitles. It was hard to read the subtitles during action scenes and it was hard to follow the big twist toward the end of the movie. If English would have been dubbed into the soundtrack, it would have helped some.
I go to the movies to be entertained and not to analyze what the director is trying to say. I liked the early part of the film, but it became too dark and complicated toward the end. I’m glad I didn’t pay full price for a weekend ticket at the theatre.
In my mind the Best Picture of the Year was “1917”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.