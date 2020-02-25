The DeForest Gold Medal Wrestling Club will be holding a meat raffle fundraiser at Club 51 at 1 p.m. this Sunday.
The event will include 25 meat raffle drawings and a 50/50 raffle.
Attendees can by an all-day paddle for $40 or $2 per paddle. You must be present to win.
