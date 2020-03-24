The DeForest boys basketball team was in the mix for a Badger North Conference title all the way up to the final night of the season, but came up a game short.
The Norskies finished 11-3 in the Badger North to place second behind Waunakee (12-2). Reedsburg and Mount Horeb went 9-5 to tie for third place, followed by Sauk Prairie (8-6), Beaver Dam (5-9), Baraboo (1-13) and Portage (1-13).
Badger North coaches rewarded the Norskies for their efforts with three all-conference selections,
Senior guard Trey Schroeder received the highest honor for the Norskies. He was tabbed to the first team. He was a second-team pick last year and honorable mention as a sophomore.
Schroeder was a unanimous selection to the first team after averaging 14 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Joining Schroeder on the first team is Beaver Dam junior Nate Abel, Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler, Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann and Waunakee junior Caden Nelson. Abel, Fuhrmann and Nelson were unanimous selections.
Fuhrmann was named the Badger North Player of the Year.
DeForest had sophomore Max Weisbrod named to the second team. It is his first all-conference recognition.
Weisbrod, a guard, had a remarkable sophomore season, as he averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
The other spots on the second team went to Waunakee’s duo of junior Jaxon Zibell and sophomore Andrew Keller, Sauk Prairie senior Trevor Spray and Mount Horeb junior Torin Hannah.
Senior post player Colby Hartig was the only Norski named honorable mention all-conference. It was his first such honor.
Hartig finished the season averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
The honorable mention list also included Baraboo’s Calvin Peterson (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Carter Gilkes (Sr.) and Ethan Post (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Max Tully (Sr.), Zach Bestor (Jr.) and Carter Daniels (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson (Jr.) and Waunakee’s Caden Hough (Sr.).
