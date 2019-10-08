The DeForest prep volleyball team had its hands full with host Sauk Prairie on Oct. 3, especially with several key players out with injuries.
The Norskies pulled together as a team when it counted and left the gym at SPHS with a 3-2 victory.
“I’m really happy because we have some girls out with injuries right now,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “We are trying to get other girls to come together and play. Over the course of a season, players get sick or are hurt, so other people have to step up.”
The win pushed the Lady Norskies to 4-2 in the Badger North Conference. They are tied with Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb and Reedsburg for second place behind Waunakee (6-0).
In the first game of the night, the Norskies overcame an early deficit to claim a 25-21 victory.
“That was big to get the first game,” Schumann said.
The Eagles responded in a big way in the second game. They cruised to a 25-9 victory.
“We talked about not having a letdown game, but we did in the second game,” Schumann said. “It happens in volleyball and there is no explanation for it.”
Momentum shifted back in DeForest’s favor in the third game. Despite trailing by four late in the game, the Norskies rallied for a 25-23 win.
“We bounced back in the third game,” Schumann said.
The match would go to a fifth game after Sauk Prairie claimed a 25-20 victory in Game 4.
The Lady Norskies grabbed momentum early in the fifth game and never let up. They came up with a 15-9 win.
“Whether it is the third game or the fifth game, there are specific stats that the percentages are with you if you do them,” Schumann said. “I don’t’ want to give away our strategy, but the stats were in our favor this time.”
Kaycee Meiners led DeForest with 12 kills, while Sydney Hoffman and Natalie Compe added eight and seven, respectively. Meiners and Compe both had three blocks.
Meiners and Megan Elvekrog came up with three service aces each.
Leah Doucette had a team-high 16 assists for DeForest, while Ellie Doucette chipped in 15.
Defensively, Compe and Elvekrog led DeForest with 10 digs apiece.
Edgewood Invite
The Lady Norskies went 2-2 at the Madison Edgewood Invite last Saturday.
DeForest went 2-1 in pool play.
In the opener, Union Grove downed the Norskies’ 25-13, 25-21.
Meiners had six kills in the opening match, while Chloe Bernards chipped in nine assists.
The Lady Norskies bounced back to beat Madison West 25-15, 25-6 in the second round.
Meiners had six kills in the second round match, while Elvekrog had a team-high seven digs. Leah Doucette finished with 14 assists.
DeForest closed out pool play with a 14-25, 25-21, 15-8 come-from-behind victory over Madison Memorial.
Meiners again led the Norskies in kills with six, while Bernards finished with nine assists. Elvekrog had six digs.
In the semifinals, DeForest dropped a heartbreaking 25-20, 14-25, 15-13 decision to Union Grove.
Compe registered a team-high 11 kills and 12 digs, while Bernards and Leah Doucette combined for 21 assists.
