The DeForest prep football team clinched a WIAA playoff berth and continued its run toward a Badger North Conference title with another lopsided win last Friday.
The Norskies celebrated Homecoming by blasting visiting Mount Horeb 35-0.
DeForest moved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Badger North. The Norskies are tied with Waunakee for first place in the conference standings.
After lightening forced the game to be delayed by almost an hour, the Norskies got going right away. They put 21 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter.
DeForest got rolling with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Schroeder to running back Evan Armstrong.
The lead grew to 14-0 when Schroeder busted loose for a 49-yard touchdown run.
Running back Alex Endres closed out the scoring in the opening quarter with a 26-yard touchdown run.
Endres added an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter to increase the lead to 28-0.
Before the first half came to an end, Schroeder completed his big night with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Lane Larson.
With a running clock in the second half, neither team was able to put any points on the scoreboard.
The Norskies’ offense finished the game with 375 yards of total offense. They picked up 249 yards on the ground.
Gabe Finley led the DeForest rushing attack with 62 yards on 12 carries. Schroeder finished with 59 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Endres had seven attempts for 48 yards and two scores.
Schroeder concluded the game 6-of-7 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Larson had a team-high three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
The Norskies’ defense pitched their fourth shutout of the season. They have allowed just 20 points in six games.
Mount Horeb was held to 36 yards of total offense.
Cole Yocum and Raudel Guerrero each collected three tackles to lead DeForest. Yocum, Endres, Alonzo Blevins and Trey Warne each had a tackle for loss.
The Norskies will be on the road the next two weeks before hosting Waunakee to close out the regular season on Oct. 18.
DeForest will play in Baraboo this Friday and travel to Beaver Dam on Oct. 11. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
