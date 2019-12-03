Just days after the DeForest football team scored a last-second victory over Menasha in the state championship game, the Norski girls basketball team had its own dramatic finish.
Maggie Trautsch’s three-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining, helped give the Lady Norskies a 50-49 victory over visiting Watertown.
“We had a lot of options on the last play, but Taylor (Tschumper) set a good screen for me and Sam (Schaeffer) made a nice pass,” Trautsch said. “I put it up and it went in. I was confident I was going to make the shot. It was a good team win for us.”
The Norskies are off to a 2-0 start this season.
“It has been a great couple of weeks here at DeForest with the football team and the girls wanted to be a part of it,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said.
The game didn’t start out great for DeForest. The Norskies were unable to create momentum offensively in the first half.
The Goslings held a 26-20 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t play our best basketball, we tossed the ball around the gym quite a bit,” Schwenn said.
The Lady Norskies erased the deficit early in the second half. They opened with a 16-9 run to go up 36-35 with 10 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in regulation.
DeForest led by as much as five points before Watertown came back to take the lead, 49-47, with 1:13 remaining.
The Norskies had one last possession with just under 10 seconds to play in the game. They had several options on the play, but it was Trautsch who came through with the three-pointer.
“We weren’t too picky if it was a two or a three, we just wanted to get a good look,” Schwenn said. “She got a good look at it and knocked it down.”
DeForest outscored the Goslings 30-23 in the second half.
“We played much better in the second half,” Schwenn said.
Natalie Compe and Trautsch both scored 13 points to lead the way for the Norskies. Grace Roth finished with six points.
Roth grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, while Trautsch had six.
Sam Schaefer and Trautsch combined for 11 assists in the win, while Trautsch had a team-high five steals.
Teye Maas led the way for Watertown with 13 points, while Aubrey Schmutzler (11) and Lily Gifford (10) also scored in double figures.
The Lady Norskies hosted Lakeside Lutheran in a non-conference game this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
DeForest will kick off Badger North Conference play on Friday. They will play in Baraboo at 7:15 p.m.
On Saturday, the Norskies will play a 4 p.m. non-conference game in Onalaska.
