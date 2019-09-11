The DeForest boys soccer team had a bounce back week after dropping its first two games of the season a week earlier.
The Norskies earned their first win of the season on Sept. 3 after holding off host Waupun 2-1.
“All in all, the coaches were happy with the fight from the players and their perseverance,” Norski coach Kevin Krivacek said. “It was a physical game, but we did not let their play affect our attitude.”
Waupun got on the scoreboard first with a goal by Baron Bucholz late in the first half.
“In the first half, we were frustrated that we were not finishing when we were controlling the game compared to our previous two games,” Krivacek said. “At halftime, I told the guys we need to remain calm and stop trying to do difficult things with the ball.”
DeForest rebounded in the second half to score a pair of goals to earn the win.
The Norskies tied the game on a goal by Jay Franz. Nick Anderson had the assist.
“I thought Nick Anderson specifically was orchestrating the game in the middle and distributing dangerous balls to our wingers and attackers in the first half,” Krivacek said. “In the second half, he found Jay Franz for the first goal. Jay had gotten himself in a good position and was rewarded with the goal.”
Anderson then scored himself off an assist by Spencer Treinen a little over a minute later. It turned out to be the winning goal.
Norski goalie Phillip McCloskey finished the game with five saves.
Behind nine saves from McCloskey, DeForest earned its first shutout of the season on Sept. 5. The Norskies blanked host Milton 2-0.
“McCloskey made some huge saves for us,” Krivacek said.
“Milton always has a skilled and organized squad, so we knew they’d be difficult,” Krivacek said. “We came out hard and composed against them. I thought our central midfielders, Evan Ridd, Conlan Gotzion, Nick Anderson, and Owen Chambers, did a great job of tackling and controlling the game from the first whistle.”
It took the Norskies just seven minutes to get on the scoreboard with a goal by Josh Roesel. He scored off a pass by Owen Chambers, who got the ball on a free kick by Ridd.
Kennedy Wallace added a second goal at the 38-minute mark. Anderson had the assist.
The Norskies will host Madison East in a non-conference game at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday.
DeForest will be on the road on Sept. 17. The Norskies will play a 7 p.m. Badger North game in Baraboo.
“I’m eager to see how our squad matches up with the Badger North,” Krivacek said. “I think we can compete with anyone if we continue to bring the right attitude and play as a single unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.