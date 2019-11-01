With sloppy and snowy conditions at Stalder Field on Friday, the DeForest prep football team grinded out a 20-0 victory over visiting Reedsburg in Level 2 of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
The win pushed the Norskies to a perfect 11-0.
The top-seeded Norskies advanced to play seventh-seeded Monroe in Level 3. DeForest will host the game on Nov. 8.
Monroe pulled off its second upset of the playoffs to reach Level 3. They knocked off third-seeded Stoughton 14-7 on Friday.
With less than ideal playing conditions, the Norskies turned to their ground game on Friday. They rushed for 201 yards, while only completing one pass.
Gabe Finley led the way with 82 yards on 21 carries, while Alex Endres added 72 yards on 10 attempts.
DeForest scored on its second drive of the night. Finley had a 3-yard touchdown run.
Just before halftime, Norski quarterback Trey Schroeder completed his only pass of the game, a 23-yard touchdown to Nolan Hawk.
Then in the fourth quarter following a fumble recovery by Alonzo Blevins, DeForest added an insurance touchdown. Finley scored from 12 yards out.
The Norskies’ defense pitched their fifth shutout of the season. They held the Beavers to 80 yards of offense and six first downs.
For a full story on the game, check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.