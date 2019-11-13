The DeForest girls swim team continued its long history of sectional success last Saturday. The Norskies finished in third place and qualified for state in nine events.
The Lady Norskies came away with 238 points to finish behind only Madison Edgewood (353) and McFarland (297) at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional. Baraboo (200) and Edgerton (181) closed out the top five.
“We had a really great meet with some huge best times,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “You can’t hope to have a sectional meet go much better than it did for us on Saturday. I was proud of how the girls stepped up and attacked their races. They put in a lot of hard work this year and it was fun to see it pay off.”
DeForest had Haley Willis, Ava Boehning, Carly Oosterhof and Jenna Willis qualify for state individually, while the Norskies’ also advanced in two relays.
Haley Willis, Boehning and Oosterhof each qualified in two events.
Haley Willis is moving on to state in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. At the sectional, she was third in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 13.98 seconds) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:28.54).
“Haley Willis had a really nice 200 IM,” Engelhardt said. “She’s been going through some injury issues and it’s been a while since she’s been anywhere near that time. It was a really solid swim and got her through to Friday.”
Boehning extended her season after placing third in the 50 freestyle (:24.61) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (:54.38).
Oosterhof will be making the trip to Madison for the state meet after qualifying in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She placed fifth in the 100 freestyle (:53.99) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:00.90).
Willis punched her ticket to state with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.20). She was also eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:18.49) on Saturday.
The Lady Norskies placed second in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to advance both to state.
Oosterhof, Miller, Jenna Willis and Boehning had a time of 1:40.13 in the 200 freestyle, while Boehning, Haley Willis, Miller and Oosterhof clocked in at 3:39.31 in the 400.
“Our freestyle relays swam fantastic with huge time drops in both, and it was fun to see them hang with Edgewood for most of the way,” Engelhardt said. “To have both qualify and be seeded in the top heat at state is pretty cool.”
Mackenzi Matson had a great meet for the Norskies, but fell short of a trip to state. She was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:28.93) and ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.06).
Emalia Reiche was 12th in the 500 freestyle (5:42.76) and 14th in the 200 freestyle (2:06.79), while Jessica Camarato was 17th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.93) and 19th in the 100 freestyle (:59.50).
Miller earned 11th place in the 50 freestyle (:25.74), while Valarie Berkley was 18th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.89).
Danika Tyler was the final individual swimmer for DeForest. She was 20th in the 100 butterfly (1:06.26) and 22nd in the 500 freestyle (6:01.10).
Finally, the Lady Norskies had Haley Willis, Jenna Willis, Tyler and Miller place seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:54.56).
The WIAA Division 2 state meet is set for this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
