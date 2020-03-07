After a nail-biting victory over McFarland the night before, the DeForest boys basketball team was in command from start to finish in Saturday’s 75-61 WIAA Division 2 regional final victory over host Monroe.
The win over the second-seeded Cheesemakers gave the second-seeded Norskies their second straight regional title.
DeForest will play top-seeded Stoughton in the sectional semifinals in McFarland at 7 p.m. on March 12. The Vikings advanced with a 53-45 victory over fourth-seeded Reedsburg on Saturday.
The Norskies jumped out to a 17-11 lead on the Cheesemakers to set the tone early.
DeForest led by as many as 15 points, 32-17, in the first half.
The Cheesemakers closed out the first half strong and cut the deficit to 34-28 at halftime.
The Norskies never relinquished the lead in the second half as they outscored the Cheesemakers 41-33.
Trey Schroeder had another big night for the Norskies. He poured in a team-high 21 points. He also dished out a team-best six assists.
Max Weisbrod (18 points), Jahyl Bonds (13) and Deven Magli (12) also scored in double figures for DeForest.
The sectional title game is set for 7 p.m. on March 14 in Oregon.
For more on the regional semifinal check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
