The DeForest boys soccer team stepped away from the Badger North Conference last week. The Norskies traveled to Lake Mills for a non-conference game on Oct. 3.
The Norskies used four first-half goals to cruise to a 5-2 victory over the L-Cats.
It was the fifth straight victory for DeForest, which moved to 8-3-1 on the year.
The Norskies got the ball rolling right away. Evan Ridd opened the scoring 4 minutes into the contest.
Lake Mills tied the game seven minutes later with a goal by John Wilke.
DeForest regained the lead for good with a second goal by Ridd at the 32-minute mark.
Drew Ciesielczyk followed with a goal four minutes later to put DeForest up 3-1
Brandon Hundt closed out the first half scoring for the Norskies at the 38-minute mark.
Ridd continued his great night with his third goal midway through the second half.
Lake Mills got a late goal from Wilke.
The Norskies were scheduled to play a Badger North Conference game at Waunakee on Oct. 1, but it was postponed until 5 p.m. this Friday due to bad weather.
On Saturday, DeForest will play a non-conference game at Waukesha North at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.