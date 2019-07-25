The Windsor Village Board passed several motions relating to the ongoing Revere Trails residential project.
Among the approvals, board members unanimously passed a subdivide of lots in Windsor Crossing. Currently, the village is working to have five apartment buildings there built out with a total of 228 units, community amenities and open spaces.
The board also continued discussion with the apartment complex’s developers, Forward Development Group. While the board ultimately approved the lot subdivision, they continued to voice support for the inclusion of community commodities.
Trustee Brad Mueller said he was disappointed that Forward Development Group decided to forego plans for a pool from the list of amenities.
“The issue I have is the level of commitment in the amenities,” Mueller said. “…If the pool isn’t part of this and we’re simming down … I want (what remains) to be of a high quality. There has to be more than just livable space. There has to be paces for people to enjoy.”
Current amenities planned for the buildout include a half-court basketball court, a “club house” type of communal space and workout room. Two open lawn areas will serve well for sports like football and volleyball, Forward Development Group said, and grills will be placed throughout.
Trustee Monica Smith said she was concerned a club house and exercise room would cause noise issues for residents who live above those spaces.
“When you have people living above it, it’s going to be an issue,” Smith said.
Developers responded, saying the rooms are adequately sound-proofed against the potential of noise nuisances. Forward Development Group has made other similar buildings, developers said, and rarely if ever have received those types of complaints Smith mentioned.
Village officials in the past have said that they envision a vibrant residential community with walkable access to entertainment and commercial venues.
In total, five apartment buildings are on deck for development. Two have already been built and the remaining three contain a total of 139 units under the current proposal.
In other news, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Hayley Collins said her colleague, Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Day, was recently awarded for his actions during an active shooting event last year in Middleton.
Both Collins and Day are part of the department’s Northeast Precinct and are Windsor’s main law enforcement personnel, along with Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Seeley.
Day was a responder to the shooting, Collins reported, which injured four. Three of the four were considered serious injuries. The shooter died during a shootout with police.
Windsor deputies could not be reached for comment at their office by press time.
