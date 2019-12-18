The DeForest boys basketball team picked up its second Badger North Conference win of the season last Friday, but then dropped its first game of the year the following day.
The Norskies dominated their conference matchup with visiting Baraboo last Friday. They cruised to a 78-44 victory over the Thunderbirds.
“We played that game how we were supposed to play,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “I thought we got up and down the floor well. Defensively, we took on the challenge.”
DeForest had its three-game win streak snapped the following day at home with a 71-59 loss to third-ranked Onalaska.
“Onalaska is a really good team,” Weisbrod said. “You could possibly see them down at state this year. It was a great test. We competed hard, but have to execute a little better. Players have to step up. We have to move on quick as we have two conference games this week.”
The Norskies (3-1 overall) are 2-0 in the Badger North and tied with Mount Horeb, Reedsburg and Waunakee for first place.
DeForest will be at home this Friday. The Norskies will host conference rival Sauk Prairie at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest 78
Baraboo 44
The Norskies controlled the flow of the game in both halves against Baraboo and easily claimed the victory.
After falling behind 4-0, DeForest took control with an impressive 19-2 run.
The Norskies closed out the first half on a 15-6 run to lead 45-22 at halftime.
“We moved the ball well,” Weisbrod said.
DeForest scored the first nine points of the second half and never looked back.
The Norskies outscored the Thunderbirds 33-22 in the second half.
DeForest was very balanced offensively with 12 players scoring in the victory.
Trey Schroeder led the Norskies with 16 points, while Nolan Hawk and Max Weisbrod contributed 13 and 11, respectively. Colby Hartig came away with nine points.
Hartig paced DeForest with nine rebounds, while Hawk came away with seven.
Weisbrod dished out a team-high four assists, while Hawk and Dylan Haas both had two steals.
Calvin Peterson paced Baraboo with 17 points, while teammate Max Koenig added 10.
Onalaska 71
DeForest 59
The Norskies had their hands full against Onalaska.
“This was a great test of where we are now and where we want to be at the end of the season,” Weisbrod said. “We hung in there for two-thirds of the of the first half. They pressured us a lot and we didn’t have great flow on offense.”
The Hilltoppers sprinted out to a 10-2 lead.
DeForest battled back to cut the deficit to 21-18 after a three-pointer by Weisbrod with 9 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first half.
Onalaska led 42-30 at halftime.
The Norskies got as close as seven points, 43-36, in the second half, but the Hilltoppers pulled away.
Both teams scored 29 points in the second half.
Weisbrod was the only Norski to score in double figures. He finished with a game-high 22 points.
Deven Magli scored nine points for DeForest, while Schroeder and Hawk chipped in seven each.
Schroeder also recorded four rebounds and three assists. Hawk also had three assists, while Hartig came away with three steals.
Carson Arenz matched Weisbord to lead Onalaska with 22 points. Gavin McGrath (14), Tyrell Stuttley (10) and Sam Kick (10) also scored in double figures.
