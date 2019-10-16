In its penultimate home meet for the 2019 season, the DeForest girls swim team splashed past visiting River Valley 118-52.
“It was a really nice win for the girls and a great meet all around,” Norski coach Matt Engelhardt said. “We had a chance to swim some different events and I was really happy with how everyone got up and raced. We had a ton of lifetime-best times and I’m happy with how everyone is swimming right now. We have one more big invite coming up next Saturday and then we start to look toward finishing our conference season strong.”
The Lady Norskies opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Haley Willis, Mackenzi Matson, Jessica Camarato and Valarie Berkley had a winning time of 2 minutes, 4.33 seconds.
DeForest’s Jenna Willis (2:09.32) came out on top in the 200 freestyle, while Danika Tyler (2:14.33) was third.
The Norskies’ Carly Oosterhof (2:20.35) and Ava Boehning (2:23.55) claimed the top two spots in the 200 individual medley.
Olivia Miller (:26.25) and Camarato (:28.13) finished second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle.
Matson (1:06.26) touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly, while Camarato (1:12.02) was third.
Haley Wills took top honors in the 100 freestyle (:56.13).
The Lady Norskies had Oosterhof (5:32.22), Miller (6:06.97) and Berkley (6:12.23) sweep the top three spots in the 500 freestyle.
Then DeForest’s foursome of Jenna Willis, Haley Willis, Camarato and Miller won the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.38).
The Norskies pulled off another sweep in the 100 backstroke, thanks to the efforts of Boehning (1:05.16), Jenna Wills (1:09.77) and Emalia Reiche (1:16.85).
Haley Willis (1:15.27) and Matson (1:17.84) placed first and second, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke.
The Lady Norskies closed out the night by recording the two best times in the 400 freestyle relay. Oosterhof, Reiche, Jenna Willis and Matson came in first (4:01.29), while Miller, Tyler, Boehning and Berkley were second (4:06.90).
This Saturday, DeForest will compete in the Fort Atkinson invite at 10 a.m.
The Norskies will close out their home schedule on Oct. 22 against Portage at 6 p.m.
