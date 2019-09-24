The Badger North Conference dual between the DeForest prep girls golf team and host Portage on Sept. 16 had a little extra energy to it, as the teams joined forces to raise money.
The Norskies and Warriors used the dual to raise money for a breast cancer recovery charity.
On the course, host Portage defeated the Lady Norskies 184-202.
“Although we didn’t perform as we had hoped, the big picture was the DeForest players, families and coaches raised $520 to donate to the breast cancer recovery organization,” Norski coach Scott Siemion said.
Taryn Endres turned in the top score for the Lady Norskies. She turned in the third-best round of the day with a 47.
Isabel Manzetti shot a 50 for the Norskies, while Lexi Scheuerell came away with a 51.
Tori Schnell was the final scoring golfer for DeForest with a 54, while Kaylin Nesbitt fired a 59.
The Warriors had Sophie Denure (40), Ella Denure (45) and Rachel Hepler (47) shoot under 50.
DeForest 183
Beaver Dam 279
The Lady Norskies bounced back from the loss in a big way at Old Hickory Golf Course in Beaver Dam on Sept. 17. They cruised to a 183-279 conference win over Beaver Dam.
Endres paced all golfers with a 41, while Manzetti followed with a 42.
The Norskies had Scheuerell and Nesbitt both shoot a 50 to round out the team score.
Schnell shot a 56, but it did not factor into the team score.
Paige Yagodinski led the Golden Beavers with a 62.
DeForest Cup
The Norskies hosted a special event last Friday. The Norski Cup separates eight high schools into two teams.
Team Hawaiian consisted of the Lady Norskies, Beaver Dam, Portage and Reedsburg, while Team Strip was made up of golfers from Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.
Team Hawaiian came away with a 7-5 victory.
In a scramble/alternate shot format, Team Hawaiian came away with a 3-0 sweep. Endres was a part of the sweep with a 6-4 win.
In best ball, Team Stripes won two of the three matches. Manzetti and her teammate lost 6-4, while Scheuerell was a part of a duo who lost 5-3.
In shamble competition, Team Hawaiian came out on top 2-1. Nesbitt and her teammate fell 2-up.
In scramble format, Team stripes went 2-1. Schnell was a part of the only win, 1-up, while Amber Meyers lost 8-7.
The Lady Norskies will close out the regular season on Sept. 25 at the Badger North Conference Meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
DeForest will be at the WIAA Baraboo Regional at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7. The Norskies will host the sectional at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.
