The DeForest boys hockey co-op broke out of a slump with a tie and a win during the Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament last Friday and Saturday.
The Norskies’ losing streak reached six games after losses to Waunakee and Reedsburg. Waunakee blanked DeForest 7-0, while Reedsburg edged the Norskies 2-1.
DeForest stopped the streak last Friday with a 3-3 tie against Waukesha.
The Norskies scored their most lopsided victory of the season last Saturday. They hammered Monona Grove 9-3.
DeForest moved to 5-14-1 overall and 0-8 in the Badger North Conference with last week’s results.
The Norskies will be on the road this Friday. They will play in Beaver Dam at 7 p.m.
DeForest will close out their Badger North Conference schedule on Feb. 11. They will play at Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m.
Waunakee 7
DeForest 0
The Norskies pushed the Warriors in their first meeting this season, but were unable to come up with the same magic on Jan. 28. Waunakee won the first meeting 2-1.
Waunakee grabbed control of the latest meeting with late first-period goals by Steven Pasinato and Danny Reis.
The Warriors pulled away with three goals in the second period. Tyler Hoffman scored twice in the frame, while Reis scored his second goal of the game. Will Roe had two assists in the period.
Spencer Stokes and Isaac Nett both had goals in the third period to close out Waunakee’s scoring.
Joseph Brethouwer and Alexander Kaminsky split time in goal for DeForest. Brethouwer finished with 18 saves, while Kaminsky had 16.
Waunakee goalie Hunter Beck had 28 saves in the shutout.
Reedsburg 2
DeForest 1
Reedsburg scored its third win over the Norskies this season. The Beavers earned wins of 7-2 and 4-2 earlier this season.
The game was scoreless through one period of play.
Reedsburg came up with both of its goals in the second period. Danny Ely had a short-handed goal, while Clayton Pfaff added a power-play goal.
DeForest cut the deficit in half late in the third period with a goal by Bryce Jacobsen. Tanner Wright had the assist.
Brethouwer finished the game with 39 saves, while Cooper Oakes had 19 for Reedsburg.
DeForest 3
Waukesha 3
The Norskies came from two goals down to earn the tie against Waukesha.
Waukesha’s Josh Little scored the lone goal in the first period.
Little scored again in the first two minutes of the second period to put Waukesha up 2-0.
DeForest cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 7:15 mark of the second period with a short-handed goal by Jackson Elsing. Nicholas Garnell had the assist
Tyler Dale put Waukesha up 3-1 at the 10:26 mark of the second frame.
Just before the second period came to an end, DeForest got a short-handed goal from Garnell.
The Norskies tied the game early in the third period with a power-play goal by Jacobsen. Wright and Garnell assisted on the goal.
The game remained tied through the rest of the third period and overtime.
Kaminsky came away with 33 saves, while Alex Miller had 27 for Waukesha.
DeForest 9
Monona Grove 3
Carson Richter and Jacobsen both had two goals to help lead the Norskies to their best offensive effort of the season.
DeForest opened the game with three goals in the first four minutes. Carson Richter scored twice in the early spurt, while Jacobsen added a goal. Alex Rashid, Mitchell Thompson, Wright and Finnegan Melchior all had assists in the opening surge.
Monona Grove answered with goals from Sebastian Karns-Bingham and Brandon Churches.
DeForest went up 4-2 with a goal by Rashid late in the first period.
The Silver Eagles opened the second period with a goal by Karns-Bingham, but the Norskies answered with a goal by Gabriel Larson. Jacobsen had the assist on Larson’s goal.
The Norskies blew the game wide open with five goals in the third period.
Garnell, Thompson, Jacobsen and Kody Kuchar all scored in the third period for DeForest. Jacobsen and Kuchar both scored on power plays.
Rashid, Jacobsen, Garnell, Jake Barger and Isaac Knutson had assists in the third period.
Kaminsky preserved the win with 18 saves, while Mason Bodenstein and Andrew Gilbertson combined for 40 for Monona Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.