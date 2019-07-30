The DeForest High School Athletic Department will be hosting its annual All Sports Meeting in the DeForest High School PAC beginning at 6:30 pm on Aug. 5.
General information, athletic department policies, and code of conduct highlights will be covered during this session for athletes and parents.
All mandatory paperwork will be available and can be turned in at the meeting. Any student planning to participate in a sport during the 2019-20 school year should be in attendance.
